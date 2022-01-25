Report: St Pat’s teenager James Abankwah set for Serie A move

James Abankwah could be set for a big move to Serie A club Udinese

Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that Serie A side Udinese have plans to sign St Patrick’s Athletic defender James Abankwah.

Abankwah, 18, played an important role for the Saints last season as they finished in the league and lifted the FAI Cup.

A talented ball-playing defender, Abankwah has represented Ireland up to under-19 level and is touted as one of the country’s top prospects.

Udinese, who sit fifteenth in the domestic table, have identified the youngster as a top prospect, but could have to wait until the Summer before he departs Inchicore.

James Abankwah linked with Serie A move.

“Shot in perspective for Udinese. According to what reported by Sportitalia, it is made for James Abankwah, a defender born in 2004 at St. Patrick’s Athletic,” wrote Pedulla on his personal website (Google translated).

“Of Ghanaian origins, the boy will make himself available to the new club only starting next summer. Meanwhile, he will close the season in Ireland.

Another Italian report from tuttoudinese, explains that Abankwah will sign for the club today, but will be loaned to St Pat’s on a short-term deal.

“According to what has been revealed by Sportitalia, James Abankwah will be in Italy tomorrow for medical examinations with Udinese.

“The Irish defender born in ’04 will however remain on loan at St. Patrick ‘s until the end of the current season.”

James Abankwah.

Abankwah came on in the 2021 FAI Cup Final and made a major impression with his defensive assurance and quality in possession of the football.

The Cherry Orchard product, who boasts a similar playing-style to Ireland star Andrew Omobamidele, would be a major loss for Tim Clancy’s Pat’s ahead of the new season.

St Patrick’s Athletic have already lost the likes of Vitezslav Jaros, Sam Bone and Robbie Benson ahead of the 2022 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how much truth is in these reports, but one thing is for sure – James Abankwah is a name to remember for the future.

