Report: Ireland U21 defender Jake O’Brien signs on loan with Belgian club

Jake O’Brien is set to spend the season with RWD Molenbeek.

Ireland under-21 centre-back Jake O’Brien will spend the season on loan at Belgian second division side RWD Molenbeek, according to The Athletic.

O’Brien and his Crystal Palace teammate Luke Plange travelled to the club’s offices on Saturday to complete the necessary paperwork and an announcement is imminent.

O’Brien featured for the Palace first team in pre-season but is unlikely to feature in the Premier League this season with Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards just some of the centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Corkman, who is currently captain of the Crystal Palace under-21s, has been out on loan before – he spent the second half of last season with League Two side Swindon Town where he made 21 appearances.

Now however, coaches at Selhurst Park want the towering defender to develop his game further by experiencing a whole new culture and style of play this season.

Molenbeek, who are part-owned by Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor, finished second in the Belgian second division last season and are expected to dominate the football in most games again this season as they plot a promotion charge to the top tier.

Ireland underage internationals on the move.

Yesterday, another Ireland underage star, Johnny Kenny, completed an important loan move as he signed for Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park.

Kenny has been restricted to ‘Celtic B’ action since signing from Sligo Rovers last January, but like Ireland under-21 midfielder Luca Connell before him, he will now enjoy first team minutes with The Spiders.

Pundit Arena understands that Ayr United and League Two side Carlisle United were also interested, but Queen Park’s close relationship with Celtic helped the move to Hampden Park materialise.

