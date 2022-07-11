Irish striker Afolabi set for League One move after Celtic exit

Jonathan Afolabi looks set to join Portsmouth after leaving Celtic.

Ireland under-21 striker Jonathan Afolabi looks set to join League One side Portsmouth.

The Dubliner left Celtic Park last month after failing to make a first team appearance for the Hoops.

Afolabi made the move from Southampton to Glasgow in 2019 where he spent most of his time out on loan with the likes of Dunfermline and Airdrieonians.

The 22-year-old’s future appeared to be unclear following the completion of his most recent loan at Airdie, but fresh reports from Hampshire Live have now linked the target-man with a return to England.

Jonathan Afolabi set for League One move?

According to the publication, Afolabi has spent the last few weeks on trial with Danny Cowley’s Pompey with a a permanent move to Fratton Park seemingly imminent.

Portsmouth finished 10th in League One last season as Irishmen Gavin Bazunu, Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness, Shaun Williams, Aiden O’Brien and Ronan Curtis all played their part.

The 2008 FA Cup winners will definitely be without Bazunu, Williams and O’Brien for the new campaign but will be hoping the signing of Afolabi can help fire them to a play-off place.

Afolabi among Irish on the move.

In other Irish transfer news, Ireland under-20 midfielder Flynn Clarke has joined League Two side Walsall on loan from Norwich City.

While, in a similar move, Wolves defender Lewis Richards will return to Harrogate Town for his second loan spell at the club.

Anderlecht’s Josh Cullen, as reported on Saturday, is expected to be unveiled by Burnley in this week’s biggest Irish transfer story.

