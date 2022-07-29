Irish right-back James Brown leaves Blackburn on loan

Former Drogheda United defender James Brown has signed a loan deal with Stockport County.

Blackburn right-back James Brown has agreed to join League Two side Stockport County on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

The 24-year-old made his Championship debut last May in a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City, but is not in the immediate plans of new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who replaced Tony Mowbray earlier this summer.

Brown was one of the League of Ireland’s star players in the 2021 season as he captained a newly-promoted Drogheda United team to a 7th place finish.

✍️ We are pleased to announce that defender James Brown has signed a new contract with the club. 🇮🇪 The Irishman, who joined on an initial six-month deal in January, has signed a new deal until June 2024, with a 12-month option. 🙌 Congratulations James!#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 2, 2022

Brown’s energetic exploits down the right-flank convinced Blackburn to take him on trial last January, and by March he was awarded a two-and-a-half year contract with the 1995 Premier League champions.

There is also a 12-month extension option in Brown’s contract should he wish to remain at Ewood Park beyond June 2024.

Whether that will be exercised is unknown at this stage, however. Last season, with the exception of the final game of the campaign, Brown was at best, an unused substitute.

The hope for the next twelve months is that Brown will excel at League Two level before returning to Blackburn full of confidence to claim a first team place.

We are pleased to announce the signing of attacking Irish full-back James Brown on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers. Welcome to County, James!#StockportCountyhttps://t.co/WbOd1Jllhm — Stockport County (C) (@StockportCounty) July 29, 2022

New Blackburn manager Tomasson has not had a lot of time to work with Brown, but he did describe him as a “great player” last week:

“Let’s see, he is one of the players who can go away and find something else,” he told Lancashire Live.

“I think so (he’ll go), he’s a great player and a good boy.”

Sammie Szmodics set for Blackburn move.

Meanwhile, another Irish player, Peterborough’s Sammzie Szmodidcs, looks set to join Blackburn.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is in advanced discussions with the club, according to Football Insider.

A fee of £2.5m has reportedly been agreed between both clubs and he will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours.

