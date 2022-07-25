Five EFL matches involving Irish players to watch out for this weekend

Plenty of Irish players are involved in the opening weekend of EFL action.

The EFL season kicks back into action this weekend with a host of Irish players set to star at the heart of the action.

The Championship returns this Friday evening as Huddersfield host Burnley at 8pm, and Saturday will see nine other matches kick-off around the league at 3pm.

League One and League Two games will also take place at 3pm on Saturday, with League One of particular interest to Irish supporters following an unprecedented influx of League of Ireland players into the division.

Some of the new Irish faces in England next season: Trent Kone Doherty (Liverpool, RW, 15)

Alex Murphy (Newcastle, LB, 18)

Josh Keeley (Spurs, GK, 19)

Darragh Burns (MK Dons, RW, 19)

Dawson Devoy (MK Dons, CM, 20)

Danny Mandroiu (Lincoln, AM, 23)

Josh Cullen (Burnley, CM, 26) pic.twitter.com/vwMxAbIBDX — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 13, 2022

MK Dons, for example, boasted an Irish contingent of Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry, Peter Kioso and Warren O’Hora last season and, although only O’Hora now remains of that quintet, former Bohemians maestro Dawson Devoy and former St Pat’s winger Darragh Burns have put pen to paper with Liam Manning’s team this summer to revigour Irish interest for the new campaign.

Excitingly, the Ireland under-21 pair are just a sample of the promising Irish talent sprinkled across the UK who will be well worth tracking throughout the 2022/2023 season. Keeping tabs on every Irishman abroad will be tricky but giving a helping hand in that regard will be the Kenny’s Kids Twitter account – a service which tweets updates on every Ireland international, every Ireland underage international and every uncapped Irishman under the age of 24.

Thank you all so so much for helping the account reach 25,000 (!) followers 🎉 I put most of the account's growth down to the increased interest in Irish football thanks to Stephen and the team and that's the most heartening thing of all. 💚 #COYBIG 💚pic.twitter.com/3Tk6CGBrbM — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 4, 2022

Here are at the five matches from this weekend that Ronan from Kenny’s Kids will be keeping the closest eye one:

Irish players in the EFL: Five matches to follow

Huddersfield to Burnley (Friday, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

The new season kicks off at John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night and Burnley’s summer transfer activity means the match is a must-watch for Irish fans,

Vincent Kompany took the reins as Burnley manager last month and it wasn’t long before the former Anderlecht boss tempted Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen to come with him to Turf Moor. 26-year-old Cullen was bought for just £3 million but could prove to be the Clarets’ key player this year with his crisp passing and impressive work-ethic.

Friday’s visit to Huddersfield could be Cullen’s debut for the club so it will be fascinating to see how he conducts himself in the heat of Championship football after two seasons in Belgium.

Josh Cullen's transfer from Anderlecht to Burnley has been confirmed by the Championship club ☘️ The midfielder signs a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £3 million. He links up with former manager Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ozubt8uTFz — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 12, 2022

He will of course be joined in the Burnley line-up by fellow new signing Luke McNally – a name Irish fans will become very familiar with very quickly. The towering ball-playing centre-back looks to be an almost perfect replacement for Nathan Collins and will provide Kompany’s men with a dynamic range of qualities.

Ireland international Kevin Long could also start for Burnley in defence but is more likely to assume a substitute role as the Irish-eligible CJ Egan-Riley is also an option. Danny Grant meanwhile, is unlikely to feature on the Huddersfield side, but did score in their most recent pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers.

Confirmed: 22-year-old centre-back Luke McNally has signed for Vincent Kompany's Burnley 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The former St Pat's and Drogheda star signs from Oxford for a fee in the region of £1.6 million. Watch this guy's progress closely – he's brilliant on and off the ball 💪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/hoVFjgTswV — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 28, 2022

Wigan Vs Preston (Saturday, 3pm)

Irish supporters should also be checking for any updates from the DW Stadium this weekend when Wigan Athletic host Preston North End on Saturday afternoon (3pm KO).

Wigan players James McClean, Jamie McGrath and Will Keane could all feature for the hosts on their return to the second tier, while Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Sean Maguire and Greg Cunningham are in contention for Preston.

Robbie Bradyyyyy has been handed a one-year deal by Preston North End after a successful trial spell 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Fantastic to see him get some good news 👏 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/p12pIH6qb9 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 4, 2022

Also in contention for the Lilywhites is new signing Troy Parrott who joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this Monday. Parrott is looking to prove himself in the Championship after a successful spell in League One with MK Dons last season, so a start on the opening day of the season would set the Dubliner up handsomely for the year ahead.

There is even a possibility that another Ireland international, Callum Robinson, will be on Preston’s books by the time Saturday rolls around. Robinson has been strongly linked with a switch back to Preston after a difficult year for West Brom and should a move materialise, it would give Irish fans yet another reason to track the contest.

TROY PARROTT THE MATCH WINNER FOR IRELAND 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Yi9VuF82uH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 29, 2022

Rotherham Vs Swansea (Saturday, 3pm)

Need your Michael Obafemi and/or Chiedozie Ogbene fix? Come right this way.

Championship new boys Rotherham United host Russell Martin’s Swansea at the New York Stadium (they’re not from New York City, they’re from Rotherham) in what should be an action-packed affair.

The kids are alright ❤ What a strike from Michael Obafemi.#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/nWFoC4Nzqa — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 11, 2022

Ireland’s new fan favourite Obafemi is expected to start up front for the Swans as he hopes to pick up from where he left off last season, while, Ireland teammate Ryan Manning looks destined to provide defensive cover from the subs bench.

Rotherham also have something of an Irish influence, however. Chiedozie Ogbene is the first name that springs to mind but the injured JJ Kayode and former Bohemians talisman Georgie Kelly are also central to their plans for the new season.

A point of interest to watch is whether Ogbene features at all on Saturday as he has been linked with a transfer to Swansea in recent months. Some reports say talks have already taken place between the two clubs, but the legitimacy of those rumours will be tested by whether he is picked by manager Paul Warne under the supposed circumstances.

That would leave Kelly as the only Irishman available for the Millers this weekend, but that would be a story in itself as it would mark his first start for the the club after a prolific pre-season.

The moment Georgie Kelly combined with Chiedozie Ogbene to fire Rotherham into the Championship! 🇮🇪⚽️😍#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/IFdgvLHdBS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 30, 2022

Millwall Vs Stoke (Saturday, 3pm)

There is once again Irish interest in the fortunes of Stoke City after the loan signings of Ireland under-21 midfielders Gavin Kilkenny and Will Smallbone from Bournemouth and Southampton respectively.

Smallbone was the star of the U21’s June internationals and sustained that form into pre-season for the Saints first-team. However, in order to ensure first-team action this season, all parties agreed a Championship loan would be the wisest option at this juncture of his career.

Stoke City are now a Conor Coventry away from the Ireland U21 midfield 😍 🔹️ Will Smallbone (22) joins the Potters on a season-long loan from Southampton 🔹️ Gavin Kilkenny (21) signed for Stoke earlier this window on loan from Bournemouth A team to watch 👊#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/sDf2O6XqVb — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 23, 2022

Bournemouth’s Kilkenny found himself in a very similar position as, although he impressed manager Scott Parker in the Championship last season and starred for his country at U21 level, questions still hung over whether he would cut it in the best league in the world at the age of just 21.

As a result, both youngsters will play side-by-side for the Potters in the 2022/2023 season under Michael O’Neil and Ireland under-21 coach John O’Shea in an intriguing turn of events. 28-year-old goalkeeper Jack Bonham is also on Stoke’s books, while Rory Delap is another coach at the club.

Millwall could be without 23-year-old right-back Danny McNamara who is in talks with Queen’s Park Rangers, having stalled over a new contract at The Den.

Cambridge Vs MK Dons

There’s more than a few League One games to pick from when it comes to Irish involvements but it would be wrong not to keep your closest eye on MK Dons’ opening game of the season.

Ireland under-21 teammates Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns could well make themselves fan favourites at Stadium MK this season with their respective talents. Devoy is the type of player to turn out of trouble in midfield to pick passes that nobody else would be able to see, while Burns is a fearless and direct winger unafraid to take on defenders and showcase his magical footwork.

Excellent video of Ireland U21 midfielder Dawson Devoy by his new club @MKDonsFC 🔥 A delight to watch.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/EfCNSlKJ1q — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 13, 2022

To see both players in the same team will not just be a treat for MK Dons fans but for anybody invested in the future of Irish football. The fact our structures and coaches can develop players of their ability without the help of English academies is encouraging for the post-Brexit future ahead.

Joining them in the Dons lineup could be their under-21 teammate Conor Grant who is a technical midfielder previously with Rochdale, while, although still just 23, centre-back Warren O’Hora feels like a settled leader in the League One side’s back four.

19-year-old winger Darragh Burns curls a beauty into the top corner for St Pat's 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Some start to the season 👊#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/TLOS85AViW — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 18, 2022

Sadly there is no Wes Hoolahn at Cambridge to drool over this season but there is always a chance of one of MK Dons’ youngsters becoming a Wes-type favourite in the years to come.

Notable mentions: Cardiff City Vs Norwich City, Derby County Vs Oxford United, Middlesbrough Vs West Brom,

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: EFL, irish football, Kenny's Kids