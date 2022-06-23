Reports: Irish pair could leave West Ham this summer

Irish pair Conor Coventry and Armstrong Okoflex look to be on their way out of West Ham.

It is being reported that Ireland U21 teammates Conor Coventry and Armstrong Okoflex could leave West Ham United this summer.

Ireland under-21 captain Coventry spent last season on loan at League One side MK Dons alongside fellow Irishmen Troy Parrott and Warren O’Hora.

The midfielder was a key component of Liam Manning’s team as they fell narrowly short of promotion, but according to reports, he failed to do enough to convince David Moyes and his West Ham staff that he will be ready for Premier League football next season.

Coventry’s contract expires next summer and, although the Hammers are considering the fourth loan move of the youngster’s career, they may look to sell him this summer rather than waiting until January.

This pass from Conor Coventry is nothing short of outrageous 😍#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jxXivb6WfH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 17, 2021

Irish underage international Okoflex set for West Ham exit.

Okoflex finds himself in a similar situation as his contract also expires in the summer of 2023.

The winger and striker was a regular on the West Ham bench last season without ever making a senior appearance but might not be around for the new campaign.

Sky Sports report that the former Celtic man could go out on loan, with a host of European clubs interested, and a permanent move away from the London Stadium is not out of the question.

Okoflex turns 21 next March and, unlike his Ireland under-21 teammates, he is yet to find any kind of exposure to regular first-team football – a situation which has hampered his international ambitions.

Beautiful combination play from Mipo Odubeko (ST, 19) and Armstrong Okoflex (ST, 19) last night for West Ham U23s 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Starts 13 seconds in…#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2hgnfltE9O — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 19, 2022

Busy summer for Irish players.

Coventry and Okoflex are the latest Irish players linked with moves this summer.

Already we have seen the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Callum O’Dowda and Liam Scales find new homes for 2022/2023 and you suspect more transfers are to come.

Stephen Kenny warned his Ireland squad that they must find regular minutes next season or risk missing out on future selections.

That means many senior internationals including Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane will also need to secure deals before the window slams shut.

You can follow every Irish football transfer this summer with our Kenny’s Kids Transfer Centre.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: armstrong okoflex, Conor Coventry, irish football, Kenny's Kids, West Ham