Close sidebar

Irish defender Mazeed Ogungbo leaves Arsenal on season-long loan

by Ronan Calvert
Mazeed Ogungbo Loan

Arsenal defender Mazeed Ogungbo has joined League Two side Crawley Town on loan.

Ireland underage defender Mazeed Ogungbo has signed a season-long loan deal with Crawley Town.

The Arsenal under-23s star is yet to play men’s first team football, but was named on the Gunners’ bench against Crystal Palace last season.

The loan opportunity will hopefully help the 19-year-old develop his game before the next Ireland under-21 campaign, where he could be a key contributor.

Crawley manager Betsy excited to land Ogungbo on loan.

To date, Ogungbo has made 23 appearances in Premier League 2 and Crawley manager Kevin Betsy is confident that he can make the step up to League Two football without much difficulty.

“We have managed to secure a really talented young player in Mazeed, an amazing character,” Betsy said of the teenager.

“[He is] a very good defender who is quick and has the ability to play in three positions.

“He is a great addition to the squad and will add competition for places in the back line,” he added.

Mazeed Ogungbo.

Ogungbo is also eligble for Nigeria but has represented the Boys in Green since under-16 level.

He has featured primarily for the Ireland under-19s in recent times but was also included in a recent Ireland under-20 training camp where U21 boss Jim Crawford worked with some of the country’s best players born in 2002.

Ogunbo is just one of the players from that age-group who could make a mark for the 21s in due time.

Wolves teenager Joe Hodge was also born in 2002 and was involved in a number of the Premier League side’s pre-season friendlies last month.

Norwich winger Tony Springett is also hoping for a big campaign, as is Burnley attacker Dara Costelloe – two players that Crawford name-checked, when speaking to Pundit Arena last season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Ireland’s Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool

Liam Kerrigan joined by Cesc Fabregas at Como 1907

Pundit Arena Irish player of the weekend: Josh Cullen