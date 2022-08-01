Irish defender Mazeed Ogungbo leaves Arsenal on season-long loan

Arsenal defender Mazeed Ogungbo has joined League Two side Crawley Town on loan.

Ireland underage defender Mazeed Ogungbo has signed a season-long loan deal with Crawley Town.

The Arsenal under-23s star is yet to play men’s first team football, but was named on the Gunners’ bench against Crystal Palace last season.

The loan opportunity will hopefully help the 19-year-old develop his game before the next Ireland under-21 campaign, where he could be a key contributor.

First team experience for the first time 😍 Ireland U20 centre-back Mazeed Ogungbo is on the Arsenal bench for the very first time tonight as they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League ☘#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/v2nCDc6FcB — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 4, 2022

Crawley manager Betsy excited to land Ogungbo on loan.

To date, Ogungbo has made 23 appearances in Premier League 2 and Crawley manager Kevin Betsy is confident that he can make the step up to League Two football without much difficulty.

“We have managed to secure a really talented young player in Mazeed, an amazing character,” Betsy said of the teenager.

“[He is] a very good defender who is quick and has the ability to play in three positions.

“He is a great addition to the squad and will add competition for places in the back line,” he added.

✍️ 𝙈𝘼𝙕𝙀𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙎 𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝘿 We are happy to announce the loan signing of young starlet Mazeed Ogungbo from @Arsenal! Welcome, Mazeed!#TownTeamTogether 🔴 — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) August 1, 2022

Mazeed Ogungbo.

Ogungbo is also eligble for Nigeria but has represented the Boys in Green since under-16 level.

He has featured primarily for the Ireland under-19s in recent times but was also included in a recent Ireland under-20 training camp where U21 boss Jim Crawford worked with some of the country’s best players born in 2002.

Ogunbo is just one of the players from that age-group who could make a mark for the 21s in due time.

Wolves teenager Joe Hodge was also born in 2002 and was involved in a number of the Premier League side’s pre-season friendlies last month.

Norwich winger Tony Springett is also hoping for a big campaign, as is Burnley attacker Dara Costelloe – two players that Crawford name-checked, when speaking to Pundit Arena last season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, irish football, Kenny's Kids, Mazeed Ogungo