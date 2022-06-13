Ukraine v Ireland: Preview & predicted starting XI for Nations League tie

Picking Ireland’s starting XI to play Ukraine in the Uefa Nations League.

Spirits are up in the Ireland camp after their impressive 3-0 win over Scotland on Saturday evening.

Michael Obafemi deservedly dominated the headlines after his splendid goal and assist, but there were impressive performers across the park.

Runner-up in the man of the match stakes must have been Jayson Molumby, whose tenacity cut an edge into the Ireland midfield which was lacking against Armenia and Ukraine.

His energetic exploits were matched by teammates Jason Knight, James McClean, Alan Browne and Troy Parrott. Also, holding midfielder Josh Cullen provided a healthy shot of poise in the number six position.

The trouble for Ireland heading into Tuesday’s meeting with Ukraine however, is that defenders Shane Duffy (suspension) and John Egan (family reasons) are now unavailable.

Aside from some wayward Duffy passes, the Irish defence has otherwise stood firm over the past week and it’s the last area Kenny would have wanted to rejig heading into such a difficult fixture.

Confidence can be extracted from the alternative options alright – Darragh Lenihan, Dara O’Shea and late call-up Jimmy Dunne rank as some of the Championship’s finest centre-backs.

But it will be impossible for them to replicate the understanding that Duffy and Egan have developed with one another over the past few years.

Nathan Collins will therefore be landed with a pile of responsibility despite still being just 21 years of age.

The Burnley star has underlined his credentials over the course of the last three Nations League games with polished performances and it’s possible that he will even captain Ireland in Lodz.

With Duffy, Egan and squad captain Seamus Coleman all out, Collins, who captained Stoke City as a teenager and led many an Ireland underage team, could be Kenny’s leader of choice with only maybe McClean also in the running.

It could be argued however, that Collins already has enough on his plate given he needs to steer a new-look defence to safety against the group’s top team.

Kenny’s Kids: Ireland XI to play Ukraine.

GK) Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher has divided supporters somewhat over the last three games but looks set to continue as Ireland’s number one in Poland. The Corkman kept a clean-sheet at the weekend and is clearly fancied by Kenny over Mark Travers.

RWB) Alan Browne

Browne was a surprise pick at right wing-back on Saturday but acquitted himself really well and is now odds on to start again against Ukraine. Cyrus Christie misses out.

RCB) Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins will be Ireland’s main man in Lodz and might have to put in his best performance yet if the Boys in Green are to leave with a clean-sheet. This is a big challenge for Ireland so if they come away with anything expect a defender to be named man of the match.

CB) Darragh Lenihan

Blackburn captain Darragh Lenihan has deserved a competitive start for some time, but this will be a baptism of fire. He’s old-school, he’s a communicator, he’s a good reader of the game and he’s going to need to be all of those things come kick-off.

LCB) Dara O’Shea

Dara O’Shea is yet to hit top form following the injury he sustained against Portugal in Faro but will be needed to put in a shift to halt the Ukrainian attack. He has experience in the green shirt but this could be his biggest assignment yet.

LWB) James McClean

McClean, for all his critics, was excellent on Saturday. His effort levels were typical of the man but his deliveries were also impressive. He should be well clear of Stevens in the pecking order at this point.

CDM) Josh Cullen

It will be difficult for Cullen to go again after starting the last three fixtures, but if he could play the first hour it would go a long way towards helping Ireland to a result.

RCM) Jayson Molumby

Molumby truly arrived as an Irish player in the Scotland game. It was his work-rate and tough tackling tendencies which swung momentum in Ireland’s favour time and time again.

He will have even more work to do off the ball against Ukraine.

LCM) Jason Knight

Knight helped Ireland’s midfield effort as a forward in the home Ukraine game but is expected to start a little deeper this time. He worked well in a trio against Steve Clarke’s Scotland and his battery-charged endeavours will be of use once more here.

ST) Michael Obafemi

Fingers crossed Michael Obafemi will be fit to start again on Tuesday night. The Swansea star sounded confident over his fitness after his Scotland masterclass but his availability is yet to be confirmed. Needless to say, he would be a big help.

ST) Troy Parrott

Parrott put in his most well-rounded Ireland performance against the Scots and will surely start again in Poland. His run and finish for his goal were top drawer and his contribution off the ball was admirable.

Maybe just maybe the Parrott-Obafemi partnership can end Ireland’s goalscoring woes.

