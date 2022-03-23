Ireland underage winger set for Liverpool move

Ireland underage winger Trent Kone-Doherty is on his way to Liverpool.

Ireland underage international Trent Kone-Doherty is set to sign for Liverpool, according to the Irish Independent.

Kone-Doherty plays his football with Derry City’s youth teams and is a key member of Colin O’Brien’s Ireland under-17 side.

The 15-year-old winger has been subject to lots of interest as a result of his rapid Ireland displays in recent months.

And acording to today’s report, he will soon sign a pre-contract agreement with the six-time European champions.

Kone-Doherty exempt from Brexit ruling.

Brexit’s implications on Irish football now prevent youngsters from moving to the UK prior to their eighteenth birthdays.

This has seen League of Ireland youth internationals such as Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan), Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan) and James Abankwah (Udinese) all look to the Serie A as an alternative option.

However, Kone-Doherty is an exception to the rule as he lives in Northern Ireland – a UK address excuses him from the controversial ruling despite him being a Republic of Ireland underage international.

On the subject of eligibility, the talented teenager’s mother is from Derry, while his father comes from an African background. He is ‘fully committed’ to the Republic of Ireland cause however, and has already represented the Boys in Green on a handful of occasions.

Trent Kone-Doherty.

Trent Kone-Doherty is one of many talented teenagers emerging through the Ireland underage international teams.

The 15-year-old scored two goals in five games for the Ireland under-16s but has also played three times for the Ireland under-17s.

Although he is yet to play for Derry City’s first team in the League of Ireland, he is a key component of their under-19 team

Celtic took Kone-Doherty on trial in the not-so-distant past but they will now walk alone without the Ireland prospect as their loss becomes Liverpool’s gain.

For extensive coverage on Ireland’s best up and coming prospects follow @KennysKids on Twitter.

