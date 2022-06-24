Ireland under-21 international Conor Grant joins MK Dons

MK Dons have announced the signing of Ireland underage international Conor Grant

Irish midfielder Conor Grant has signed for League One side MK Dons on a ‘long-term’ deal from Rochdale.

The talented Ireland under-21 international spent the last sixteen months with the Dale after failing to make a breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday.

In that time, he scored nine goals for the Greater Manchester outfit and won international caps from Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford for his eye-catching performances.

Grant’s former Rochdale manager Brian Barry Murphy once described him as ‘equally talented as Wes Hoolahan‘ and stated that he is ‘convinced’ he will go on to become a senior Ireland international.

'Conor Grant is equally as talented as Wes Hoolahan' Rochdale boss Brian Barry Murphy says he is 'convinced' 19 year-old midfielder Conor Grant will go on to be an Irish international, describing him as 'one of the most creative players in League One' 🔥 [@offtheball]#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pB7q2ky4jE — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 21, 2021

Conor Grant ‘delighted’ to sign with MK Dons.

“I’m very pleased,” Grant told iFollow MK Dons. “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to Liam Sweeting and the gaffer earlier in the summer and I was very impressed by what they had to say.

“How the gaffer wants to play and how the Club is run really suits me so hopefully I will fit right in.

“I am player who will always give 100 per cent and I see myself as a creative attacking player who will hopefully keep the fans excited.”

A super finish from Jimmy Keohane and a first senior goal for Ireland U21 midfielder Conor Grant (19) helped Rochdale to a 2-1 victory yesterday evening 🇮🇪⚽️🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/XWAsqFe2X0 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 14, 2021

Conor Grant.

Grant came through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers before signing for Sheffield Wednesday in 2017.

Rated for his imagination and footwork, he has been selected for Ireland at under-17s, under-19s and under-21s level and will hope to work his way into Crawford’s under-21 European Championship squad, should they qualify with a win over Israel.

A move to MK Dons will certainly help his cause as he not only moves up a division but joins a team who pride themselves on playing fast attacking football.

Liam Manning’s men failed to win promotion to the Championship last season but have already made five signings this summer to boost their efforts for next season.

They will of course be without last season’s loanees Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry, but centre-back Warren O’Hora is still a key player in Milton Keynes and Bohemians star Dawson Devoy is also understood to be on their radar.

