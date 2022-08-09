Ireland U21 winger Will Ferry leaves Southampton to join League One side

Ireland under-21 winger Will Ferry has made a permanent move to Cheltenham Town.

Ferry, who can play as a left-back or left-winger, signs a two-year contract with the Robins after spending five seasons at St Mary’s.

The 20-year-old made his Ireland under-21 debut in 2020 and has earned nine caps to date under manager Jim Crawford.

His most recent appearance came in last November’s 1-0 home win against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium and he will be hoping to work his way back into contention ahead of September’s European Championship play-off against Israel.

Ferry enjoyed a productive campaign with League Two side Crawley Town last season.

The speedster made a total of 38 appearances for the Reds and scored his first senior goal against Bradford City.

Now however, he will be hoping to make the step up to League One level with a side who finished 15th last season.

His first test could come this Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup first round versus Exeter City, before attention turns to league action on Saturday when Cheltenham meet Portsmouth.

Ferry joined Southampton from Bury in 2017 for a six-figure sum and quickly enjoyed success with the Saints under-23 team.

He scored ten goals and provided six assists for their under-23s in 2018/2019 and was awarded with their Academy Player of the Season award for his impressive contribution.

In 2021, Ferry was named on Southampton’s bench for their FA Cup semi-final fixture against Leicester City as reward for his underage performances, but never came on to make his competitive debut.

As a result, like many other Irish youngsters before him, he has had to look further down the divisions to get a first-team chance for an English club.

Hopefully Cheltenham is where his career begins to burst into life.

