Ireland U21 player ratings following disappointing defeat to Italy

The Ireland U21s will have to qualify for the European Championships through a play-off after losing 4-1 to Italy this Tuesday afternoon.

A win over the Azzurri would have seen the Boys in Green qualify for a major tournament for the very first time at this level. But early first-half goals from Nicolo Cambiaghi and Nicola Rovella gave Jim Crawford’s side a hill too big to climb.

Ireland will regret some clumsy defending from centre-backs Mark McGuinness and Eiran Cashin, while goalkeeper Brian Maher also endured a rare off-day.

Put together, Ireland stood little chance against such a quality outfit and when McGuinness and Maher presented the home side with a third just a minute into the second half, there was no coming back.

A Conor Coventry penalty followed when Will Smallbone was taken down in the penalty box but it would prove to be no more than a consolation on a day Crawford’s kids would rather forget.

A fourth Italian goal five minutes from time poured salt on the wounds but better days are ahead.

Ireland U21s Vs Italy U21s player ratings.

Brian Maher: 4

Maher has been one of Ireland’s very best players in this campaign but this was a bit of a nightmare.

He could have done better for Italy’s second goal from distance and had a disastrous mix-up with Mark McGuinness before their third. He received treatment for an injury early on but nothing serious enough to see him subbed off.

Lee O’Connor: 5.5

O’Connor has learned a lot from his first team experience at Tranmere Rovers and it has shown in the last few games. Read the game well and made some important blocks in testing circumstances.

Mark McGuinness: 4

Gave away a silly penalty in the first half for grappling an Italian forward from a corner and found himself in a mix-up with Maher for Italy’s third. Not his best day at the office.

Eiran Cashin: 4

Cashin made a shaky start by presenting Italy with a chance in the second minute. Offered Ireland a threat at set-pieces but was not at his best.

Joel Bagan: 5

A steady performance at left-back from Cardiff City left-back Joel Bagan in the first half but Ireland changed their shape for the second-half by taking him off.

Gavin Kilkenny: 5.5

Kilkenny tried his best to break up play against a talented Italian outfit. Struck a sweet volley in the second half which was just off-target.

Conor Coventry: 5.5

Steady in the middle of the park against a dangerous Italian midfield. Scored from the spot on the hour mark to reduce the deficit.

Will Smallbone: 6

Provided Ireland with some much needed composure to break free from the Italian press. Won his side a penalty on the hour mark.

Liam Kerrigan: 5.5

UCD winger Kerrigan showed his talent in the first half with a couple of surges down the right-wing but his influence waned as the game progressed.

Evan Ferguson: 6.5

Ireland’s youngest player was probably their best player. Ferguson had little service but worried Italian defenders with his pace and power more than once.

Tyreik Wright: 5.5

The pacey Tyreik Wright failed to provide any end product for Ireland on a difficult outing. Moved to left wing-back for the second half.

Substitutes: 5

Andy Lyons came on for Joel Bagan at half-time as Ireland reshaped to a back three for the second half. The Shamrock Rovers wing-back failed to have the impact he would have desired.

Conor Noss and Mipo Odubeko came on after the hour mark to try and spark Ireland’s attack but Italy started to dominate possession even more after their introduction.

