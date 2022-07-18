Official: Ireland U21 winger Liam Kerrigan signs long-term deal with Como 1907

Como 1907 have confirmed the signing of Liam Kerrigan.

Ireland under-21 winger Liam Kerrigan has officially signed for Serie B side Como 1907 from UCD.

The Sligo native will remain in Italy until at least the summer of 2025 after penning a three-year contract.

Former Waterford manager Marc Bircham is technical director at the Italian club, while former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise is president.

Como came 12th in Serie B last season but are looking to improve on that finish for the 2022/2023 campaign by bolstering their playing squad.

The quick-footed Kerrigan will help their cause but so too could Spanish legend Cesc Fabregas, who was linked with the club in recent days.

Cesc Fabregas is set to join Italian second division team Como on a free transfer! Full agreement in place on a free deal, final details to be sorted out soon 🇪🇸 @DiMarzio #transfers Contract will be valid until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/QlTNA6dHGZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

Kerrigan’s move from UCD to Como has been known for some weeks now but it was only officially announced by the club this Monday morning.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he commented: “I am obviously very happy to be here in Como.

“For me it is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to take the field with the blue jersey and compare [translation] myself with Italian football “.

Kerrigan made a swift impression on his new teammates last weekend by scoring in a pre-season friendly and will hope to build on his good start once the competitive action kicks off next month.

Ireland U21 winger Liam Kerrigan on target for Serie B side Como 1907 🇮🇹🎯 So cool to see recent LOI players like Kerrigan (UCD to Como), Killian Phillips (Drogheda to Crystal Palace) and Darragh Burns (St Pat's to MK Dons) do so well for their clubs this week.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/FoZ8Eqc2Ox — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 17, 2022

Busy summer for League of Ireland youngsters.

Kerrigan is just one of the many League of Ireland stars to have joined clubs in the UK and beyond this summer.

On their way to Premier League clubs, for instance, are teenagers Alex Murphy (Galway to Newcastle), Trent Kone Doherty (Derry City to Liverpool) and Josh Keeley (St Pat’s to Spurs)

Danny Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers to Lincoln City) , Darragh Burns (St Pat’s to MK Dons) and Dawson Devoy (Bohemians to MK Dons) meanwhile, are some of the league’s most talented first team players who are on their way to League One.

Former St Pat’s defender James Abankwah (Udinese), former Shamrock Rovers winger Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan) and former Cork City centre-back Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan) are already contracted to clubs in Italy but Kerrigan could well become the first of the League of Ireland contingent to make his first team debut.

For all the latest League of Ireland transfer news follow our LOI Transfer Centre.

