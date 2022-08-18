Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness set for League One loan move

Mark McGuinness is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ireland U21 international Mark McGuinness is expected to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Cardiff City later today.

McGuinness, who came through Arsenal’s academy ranks, played 34 Championship games with the Bluebirds last season but is yet to appear this campaign.

Manager Steve Morison has shown a surprising preference towards Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre and Jack Simpson at the heart of defence since the start of the season, which has relegated McGuinness to fourth or fifth choice centre-back at best.

As a result, the Irishman is in desperate need of a move, and Sheffield Wednesday look like the club ready to offer him an escape route.

McGuinness is no stranger to League One football having spent time on loan with Ipswich Town in the 2020/2021 season.

He made 24 League One starts during that spell on loan from Arsenal, as he impressed with his aerial dominance and precise passing – qualities which Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be hoping to see plenty of over the coming months.

Mark McGuinness looks set to complete a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday. Good move for him, 5th/6th choice at Cardiff at the minute.

Massive club, big chance for him to shine #CCFC #Blebirds #SWFC pic.twitter.com/gyQ7qGh4Y1 — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) August 18, 2022

Wednesday are currently 8th place in the League One table after four games, but have eyes firmly set on promotion after falling narrowly short last season by losing their play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

Securing regular gametime will be key for McGuinness between now and the end of September, when the Ireland U21s take on Israel U21s in their crunch European Championship play-off tie.

McGuinness has been a first-choice player under manager Jim Crawford to date, but with Derby’s Eiran Cashin and Crystal Palace under-21 captain Jake O’Brien in good form, he is potentially in danger of losing his place in the side.

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐎𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰! 🎟 🇮🇪 v 🇮🇱 | #U21EURO Play-Off A 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 game at Tallaght Stadium Secure your seat from €10 ⤵️#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 18, 2022

Another player looking unlikely to start for the Ireland U21s against Israel is McGuinness’s Cardiff teammate Joel Bagan who is also yet to feature in the Championship this season.

Bagan, like McGuinness, was a regular starter for the Welsh side last season but is yet to even appear on the bench for a league game since the start of August.

And perhaps the young left-back will be the next Irishman on the move.

