Ireland international Conor Hourihane pens deal with Derby County

Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has signed a two-year deal with League One side Derby County, following his departure from Aston Villa.

Hourihane, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, becomes one of Derby’s first signings under new owner David Clowes and will link up with fellow Irishmen Jason Knight and Eiran Cashin at Pride Park.

The 31-year-old made 30 Championship appearances last season but surprisingly, was unable to find a suitable club in England’s second tier ahead of the new campaign.

Instead, he will head into the 2022/2023 season with an expectation to be Derby’s star man as they chase promotion from League One.

The last time Hourihane played in League One he was on the books of Barnsley, where he cemented himself as a fan favourite by scoring 23 league goals over two seasons.

And the Corkman will now be hoping to have a similar impact at Derby by showcasing his Premier League pedigree in the Rams midfield.

Derby have recruited well in recent days to inspire confidence that they will reclaim their Championship status at the end of the coming season.

Experienced Football League players Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Joe Wildsmith and Tom Barkhuizen are already signed up for the new season and Hourihane’s arrival will no doubt add further excitement for the new campaign.

It is also being reported that strikers David McGoldrick and James Collins could follow Hourihane to Derbyshire.

34-year-old McGoldrick is a free agent after being released from Sheffield United where he was a teammate of Hourihane’s last season.

While, James Collins is also on the lookout for a new club after being considered surplus to requirements at Cardiff City.

Hourihane played with both McGoldrick and Collins for the Republic of Ireland in the past so, should the rumours come true, there would be something of an Irish reunion at Derby.

Jason Knight is another Derby player who has played with Hourihane for the Boys in Green, but it is unlikely that the 21-year-old will remain at the League One club next season.

