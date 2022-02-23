Ireland hopeful Zack Elbouzedi hails ‘unbelievable’ Stephen Kenny

AIK winger Zack Elbouzedi has his eyes set on an Ireland call-up from Stephen Kenny.

Zack Elbouzedi has had a positive six months in Stockholm, but the 23-year-old knows he will need to continue to perform in order to receive an Ireland call-up from Stephen Kenny.

Elbouzedi represented the Ireland under-21’s when Kenny was manager back in 2019. and told the RTE Soccer Podcast that he “dreams” of linking back up with the 50-year-old Dubliner.

Elbouzedi joined AIK from Lincoln City last Summer and soon became a regular fixture in their starting eleven.

AIK finished second in the Swedish Allsvenskan with the Irish winger playing a key role with his blistering pace and tricky dribbling.

The 2022 league season begins on the 10th of April and Elbouzedi will certainly hope to pick up from where he left off in 2021.

Zack Elbouzedi describes playing under Stephen Kenny.

Ireland are back in action this March against Belgium and Lithuania and Elbouzedi is one of many Irish players hoping to receive his first cap in the friendlies.

The former Waterford FC star believes Stephen Kenny brought out the best of him during his 21’s days and says he is unsurprised by Ireland’s strong finish to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

“He makes you feel like you’re the best player in the world,” Elbouzedi explained.

“He makes you feel on top of the world and even that Sweden game where we won 4-1, everyone seems to remember the second half, but the first half we had a really poor performance.

“We were 1-0 down and then we came into the changing room and some other managers would be shouting and screaming and there’d be panic but there was no panic.

“It was just we knew how good we were and we knew if we performed to the level that we could that we’d end up winning the game and everyone sees that performance in the second half. His man-management is just unbelievable, it’s so good.

“I’m not surprised (the Ireland national team) have come through the difficult moments.”

🎥 | Fantastic finish from Adam Idah 🔥 Fantastic turn and show of pace from Elbouzedi, and Idah applied the finish 👏 Look at those celebrations 😍 (2-1) #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/WucBJMFcAM — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 19, 2019

Elbouzedi “dreams” of Ireland call-up.

“I haven’t spoken to Stephen but I know that they watch the games and they’re continuing to watch me and see how I develop,” he continued.

“It’s out of my control obviously. It is my dream to play for Ireland, I make no secret about that but I need to just focus on playing here and keep playing well.

I would like to interrupt my weekend off to share this banger from Zack Elbouzedi 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/bi1ODT3OHz — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 7, 2021

“I’ve only been (in Sweden) six months and had a decent six months. But if I keep playing and to a good level, the call-up will take care of itself.”

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming talent, follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kenny's Kids, stephen kenny, Zack Elbouzedi