Ireland forward Aaron Connolly linked with Serie B move

Ireland international Aaron Connolly could be about to join Serie B club Venezia, according to The Argus.

The 22-year-old was not involved in Brighton’s friendly against Royale Union Gilloise last Saturday, sparking fresh speculation over his Seagulls future.

Connolly spent the second-half of last season on loan with Middlesbrough in the Championship, but failed to make an impression at the Riverside Stadium as he scored just twice.

Back in May, Boro boss Chris Wilder admitted that Connolly’s move hadn’t “really worked out as well as we would have liked” with a persistent heel issue hampering his efforts.

As a result, Brighton manager Graham Potter does not see the Galwegian as part of his plans for the 2022/23 Premier League season and transfer offers are now being considered.

Although it is unclear whether Venezia will offer Connolly a permanent contract or a season-long loan deal, the Italian club told The Argus that a move of some description is definitely “an option”.

A move to Serie B would be an unusual but interesting career change for Connolly who has so far failed to fulfill his potential in the English leagues.

By agreeing terms, he would become the sixth Irish player to join an Italian club in the last year, following in the footsteps of Kevin Zefi, James Abankwah, Festy Ebosele, Cathal Heffernan and Liam Kerrigan.

Fantastic opening goal from the #IRLU21🇮🇪 side against Armenia 👌(1-0)

And perhaps the transfer would act as a necessary career reset, which could allow the eight-cap international to work his way back towards Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad over time.

Connolly has been absent from Kenny’s plans since being hooked off at half-time in last September’s home draw against Azerbaijan.

