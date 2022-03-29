Ireland face a different kind of test in tonight’s Lithuania friendly 

Ireland come into tonight’s game against Lithuania as firm favourites.

Spirits are high in the Irish camp after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium and tonight presents an opportunity to build on that positivity.

Stephen Kenny is expected to make five changes for the visit of Lithuania as he looks to acquaint the wider squad with his style of play ahead of June’s UEFA Nations League campaign.

Fringe players such as Nathan Collins, Ryan Manning and Will Keane will all start for the Boys in Green, while there could be a second-half debut for midfielder Mark Sykes.

Connor Ronan and Jimmy Dunne miss out on the match-day squad.

Chiedozie Ogbene was the star of the show against Roberto Martinez’s side on Saturday and will be looking to add to his goal tally tonight. The Rotherham United speedster has three goals in six caps to date and could add to that number against the world’s 137th placed team.

Lithuania set to provide a very different challenge.

Ireland know that Lithuania will present a very different challenge to Belgium and it will be important to adapt against a different style of opponent.

Playing as favourites, Ireland are likely to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, meaning they will need to find creative ways to break down Valdas Ivanauskas’ minnows.

Ireland struggled to find answers against the low-blocks of Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in the past but it would be a real disappointment if similar problems arose tonight at the Aviva Stadium.

For context, the visitors just about scraped past San Marino on Friday night with a 2-1 victory. San Marino, who are placed 210th in the world, scored just their sixth goal in six years in the friendly.

Keith Andrews confident Ireland can find the answers.

Ireland have scored nineteen goals in their last ten games. The only loss in that time came against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal team in Faro, but it has been argued that Ireland have looked their worst when against lower ranked teams.

On that topic, assistant manager Keith Andrews was asked about Ireland potentially becoming frustrated by Lithuania’s defensive set-up in tonight’s game.

“It’s how you react to that. It’s not a panic”, replied the former Blackburn midfielder at Monday’s press conference. “We have to stick to the way we’re trying to play.

“It’s very much [about] sticking to the game plan and being respectful of them that at times they’re going to frustrate us, and potentially drop off.”

One thing is for sure – this is a challenge that will only help Ireland develop their play. Up next is the Uefa Nations League, and Ireland will need a variety of answers to a variety of questions to pave a path towards Euro 2024.

Against Belgium, Ireland supporters could sit back and enjoy a high-pressing, multi-faceted performance fueled by bravery and tactical intelligence.

Tonight will demand Ireland to find new dimensions to their attack and that is something that will only benefit them for the summer ahead.

