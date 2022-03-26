Kenny’s Kids: Optimistic Ireland look to continue good habits in Belgium friendly

Ireland will be hoping to open their account for 2022 with a positive performance against the world’s number one side Belgium.

A packed-out Aviva Stadium coloured by spring-time sunshine awaits the Republic of Ireland this evening. Tomorrow might mark one year since Ireland’s crowdless, yet far from cloudless, Luxembourg humiliation but, prior to kick-off at least, today could not feel any more different if it tried.

Cautious optimism is the best way of describing the current feeling at the heart of the Irish fanbase. For all their imperfections, this Ireland team ignites a sense of hope with their play. For the first time in a long time, it feels like the team are building something. Like every training camp is an opportunity. Like every match is a lesson.

And excitingly, for two hours this evening, any ‘caution’ will all but certainly be thrown to the wind by Ireland’s 51,700-strong support. A record 18,000+ season tickets have already been sold for 2022 – a statistic, which even for the FAI, is perhaps the best indicator yet of the public support towards the national team manager.

Cue ‘There’s Only One Stephen Kenny’ and the tongue-in-cheek ‘Here’s to you Callum Robinson’ before a ball is kicked. This fixture is Ireland’s official centenary match and how good would it be for Kenny’s side to open the second century of Irish football history with a result against the world’s number one team?

Ireland brace themselves for Belgium test.

The last time Ireland played at Lansdowne Road, it was Matt Doherty who so very nearly upset the mighty Portugal with an injury time “winner”. Maybe today, a week on from our national holiday and over a hundred years on from our first international match, more luck will be on the Irish side to help upset a different European powerhouse.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez brings two coaches with polarising reputations with him to Lansdowne Road. The much heralded assistant coach Anthony Barry will position himself in a different dugout than usual after swapping Ireland for the Belgians back in January, while alongside him, will be the not so welcome Thierry Henry.

Whatever about the reception Henry may or may not receive, the Irish supporters will have no reason to jeer the main man Martinez, who in the media yesterday, was more than complimentary about the project that Stephen Kenny’s Boys in Green have got going.

Belgium boss Martinez praises “brave” Ireland ahead of friendly.

Martinez, who will be well briefed on Ireland’s strengths and weaknesses by Barry, thinks Kenny has forged a “very brave” and “attack minded” system into the Ireland team.

“I think it’s one of the great stories in international football”, claimed the former Everton boss, “because when you’re managing at international level you’ve got two choices: you try to bring your best performance and compete or create an idea of play and almost work like you would do at club level and then that takes time.

“But they have clear concepts and clear ways of trying to get the players to enjoy it, and that’s what Stephen Kenny has done. It is very recognisable the way that Ireland play.It’s very brave, attack-minded, clear on their system and I think he’s getting rewards.”

Belgium, who have a population of 11 million people, are a team that Kenny has cited as inspiration in the past and, although they will be without their most senior names today, you can still see why the Ireland manager longs for a day when Ireland squad lists will read as kindly.

Starlets like Jeremy Doku, Yari Verschaeren and Dante Vanzeir could be a real problem for Ireland but that’s not to forget wily campaigners like Thorgan Hazard, Youri Tielemans, Christian Benteke and Jason Denayer who will also see what the home side are made of.

A new year with new ambitions.

Without the magnificent Gavin Bazunu, but covered by the equally talented Caoimhin Kelleher, Ireland are in relatively good stock for the friendly international. Unfortunate injuries to Norwich pair Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele meant they were always going to miss this international window but thier loss could be the gain of Burnley’s Nathan Collins and a rejuvinated Troy Parrott.

There’s also the fresh influence of new coach John Eustace, who has the chance to add unique dimensions to Ireland’s World Cup qualifying playbook. The question remains how much of that playbook was written by the departed Barry, but there is no question whether Ireland will be looking to tear it up.

Another intelligent appointment by Stephen Kenny 🇮🇪 🔹 Turned down Swansea City job last summer 🔹 Responsible for 'the non-league Barcelona' 🔹 Currently QPR assistant manager – the R's sit at 8th place in the Championship table.#COYBIGhttps://t.co/BDFOLqx9BG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 21, 2022

Today is about continuing last winter’s good habits and building for June’s UEFA Nations League – a competition which ironically, was created to replace meaningless international friendlies.

Some international friendlies are a little bit different however, and this international friendly in front of a sold-out Lansdowne Road promises to be one such exception.

Predicted XI: Kelleher; Doherty, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, McClean; Cullen, Hendrick; Parrott, Ogbene; Robinson

For extensive coverage of Ireland’s best up and coming propsects follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

