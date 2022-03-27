Box to Box: Defending from the front is the way forward for Ireland

Ireland put in another impressive pressing performance on Saturday evening as they drew 2-2 with Belgium.

When you think of the Irish football experience you pretty much think of watching Ireland parked outside their 18-yard box for ninety minutes.

Sometimes there would be memorable smash and grab moments. Other times – not so much.

At least that was the case for more than a decade prior to Stephen Kenny’s instalment as manager in April 2020. These days, Ireland spend most of their time around the opposition’s penalty box instead.

Ireland look their best when pressing from the front.

Against Belgium on Saturday evening, the front three of Callum Robinson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jason Knight put in shifts that would leave Jurgen Klopp with a trademark smile.

Persistent, tireless, determined, coordinated, connected and certain, they inspired Ireland’s efforts from the front throughout by working in tandem brilliantly.

Ireland might have been inferior in most positions on paper, but a full-blooded determination to execute the instructions designed by Stephen Kenny and his coaches closed the gap between the world’s number one and number forty-nine teams.

Irish persistence pays off after slow start.

Although Belgium showed their class early on to work their way out of tight spots, Ireland kept at the task and their endeavours were eventually rewarded.

A couple of misplaced passes and a foul throw from the Belgians came in quick succession around the half-hour mark. Eventually, the Irish pressure frustrated the visitors into uncharacteristic errors and it drastically swung the flow of the match.

Such was Ireland’s commitment to defending from the front, even Matt Doherty, Seamus Coleman and John Egan had key interventions deep into the Belgian half. The result saw the home team sustain pressure at the opposition end and it paid off when Chiedozie Ogbene did the remarkable in the 35th minute.

Looking comfortable in new set-up.

The Irish effort levels never fell in the second half and when Alan Browne headed home in the dying minutes, it felt like a just reward for an encouraging and exhausting performance.

The last time Alan Browne scored for Ireland it was against Serbia in the World Cup qualifers this time last year – a game in which Ireland arguably showed the potential of this 3-4-2-1 system for the first time.

Since then, Ireland have repeated the trick to some success against Hungary, Portugal and various others, but yesterday was particularly interesting as the Boys in Green lined up minus their main striker Adam Idah.

Thankfully for Kenny, the system now looks well ingrained into the squad so that no matter who is selected they still carry out the same function.

Callum Robinson had a very significant (and largely thankless) workload against the Belgians but completed his duty to near perfection.

Chiedozie Ogbene is no stranger to defensive responsibility as a wing-back for League One’s Rotherham United and was another vital cog while his partner, Jason Knight, was as selfless as you’d expect.

Together, they gave the world’s number one side plenty to think about and speaking after the game, their manager was quick to admit his satisfaction with the display:

“Our pressing was relentless and they struggled to get out,” Kenny explained to the press. “It requires a huge amount of energy and you can’t carry a player even slightly in that situation.

“We were willing to do that. You could play them [Belgium] with a mid-block and end up in a low-block and not get out because they’re that good and it’s a slow death.

“We’re not having that. We don’t want that. We want to try and affect the game.”

Ireland look ahead to Lithuania friendly.

Up next for Ireland is Tuesday evening’s friendly against Lithuania.

Although the fixture is unlikely to hit the standards and intensity of yesterday’s centenary game, it will no doubt provide the Irish coaching team with a valuable opportunity to experiment with personnel while continuing to hone this fruitful formation.

The match kicks off at 19:45 at the Aviva Stadium and you can find extensive coverage across the Pundit Arena website and social media channels.

