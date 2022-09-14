Interim Brighton boss talks up “powerful” Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has been praised by Brighton’s interim head coach.

Brighton’s interim manager Andrew Crofts has been speaking to the media about Ireland under-21 striker Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson made his first team debut for the Seagulls under Graham Potter last season but Crofts believes Potter’s sudden departure will be no barrier to the 17-year-old Dubliner’s development.

Ferguson scored one and assisted another against Forest Green in the Carabao Cup last month, before bagging a hat-trick for the Brighton under-21s a couple of weeks later.

As a result, Brighton fans are clamouring to see the number nine around the first-team more regularly, and their wishes could soon be answered.

Ferguson will get Brighton chances this season.

“He has been in and around the first team in terms of a lot of training and then the cup games and a couple of Premier League squads”, Crofts told reporters.

“It is a case of making sure he is getting his game time regularly to help him develop.

“Obviously scoring the hat-trick against Leicester [in Premier League 2] – and some hat-trick it was – was great.

High praise for @Evan_Ferguson9 from our interim first team head coach, Andrew Crofts. 👏 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 14, 2022

Powerful.

Crofts went on to discuss the youngster’s various different strengths, reserving special praise for the physical elements of his game.

“It’s that fine balance of what Evan needs. He is progressing well and it is just making sure his game time stays where it’s at and he keeps pushing to see where he can get in terms of in and around the first team squad.

“He has got a lot of different strengths. For a 17-year-old, he is physically very good in terms of handling that side of the game, he is a very powerful boy.

“He has got wonderful technique in terms of finishing – he knows how to find the back of the net in lots of different ways.”

