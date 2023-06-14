‘I want to play for Tottenham’ – Troy Parrott restates his Spurs dream

Troy Parrott has re-emphasised his desire to make a breakthrough at Spurs.

Ireland forward Troy Parrott has restated his desire to make a first team breakthrough at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Parrott, who is currently on international duty with Ireland, told reporters that he is targeting pre-season with Spurs as his window of opportunity to impress new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Dubliner is familiar with the style of football Postecoglou likes to play – he is a Celtic fan, and watched them closely over the last couple of seasons.

And his hope is that Postecoglou will see something in him that Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte did not.

Kenny helping Parrott after tricky season.

The trouble for Parrott is that he spent last season on loan at Preston North End and only managed to score three goals in 32 league appearances.

Although his link-play and outstanding work-rate off the ball made him one of the first names on Preston’s teamsheet, he found himself missing big chances at key moments in the Lilywhites’ season.

To repair his confidence, Stephen Kenny sat down for “a long conversation” with him last month at Ireland’s Bristol training camp and, speaking publicly, Kenny reshared his optimistic view about Parrott’s prospects, saying “people don’t realise how dedicated he is”

“I know there is all this thing about Troy and his lifestyle,” explained the Ireland manager, “but when he finished at Preston, what did he do? He went back down to London and trained with Tottenham’s Under-21s for two weeks.

“I said to him, ‘Right, did you go back to your place in London?’ He said, ‘No, I never bought a place in London, I was just in a hotel when I’m training there for two weeks’.

“People were going to Dubai and this, that and the other far-flung places. He went to Tottenham for two weeks and then came into Bristol with us.”

Parrott restates Spurs ambitions.

First up for Parrott are European qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar but if he can leave the Irish camp in confident form, he thinks he could have a chance of making an impression on Postecoglou in pre-season.

The arrival of a new manager in North London could spell a new lease of life for the North Dubliner.

“I’ve not spoken to him yet because it only happened recently,” said the 21-year-old about the Australian’s appointment as Tottenham manager.

“I want to play for Tottenham so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it.

“I support Celtic and I’ve watched quite a few of their games. He seems like a good manager who wants to play good attacking football so we’ll see what happens.”

