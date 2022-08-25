GW5: Five matches to track involving Irish players this weekend

The big matches involving Irish players this weekend.

It’s been an encouraging week for Irish players plying their trade in England.

On Tuesday, Ireland under-21 winger Darragh Burns was the star of the show as MK Dons dumped Watford out of the Carabao Cup.

On the same day, Adam Idah returned from his long-term injury absence to score off the bench for Norwich City, against a Bournemouth team featuring Ireland under-19 left-back Ben Greenwood.

And, on Wednesday, Ireland under-21 striker Evan Ferguson scored one and assisted another as Brighton won 3-0 on the road to Forest Green Rovers.

Evan Ferguson's first senior goal for Brighton! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The first of many from the 17-year-old, I'm sure 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jYC33NFvJO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 24, 2022

As one follower of Kenny’s Kids put it: the Carabao Cup feels like our Cup, the Irish Cup. Young lads who wouldn’t ordinarily start in league games get their shot and, more often than not, they grab the chance with both hands.

Unfortunately – as Caoimhin Kelleher would know well – careers can ill-afford to depend purely on cup competitions, with league minutes crucial to both club and international prospects.

Excellent cup displays can propel players into managers’ first team league plans, however, and for the likes of the aforementioned Burns and Ferguson, the hope is that their league campaigns can begin to take flight this Saturday afternoon.

Welcome back Adam Idah!!! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Scrappy goal Idah could just be unstoppable. This is the exact kind of forward play we need to see more of from him! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JQXVa4RzCB — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 23, 2022

Irish players in England: Five matches to track

Southampton Vs Manchester United, Saturday 12:30 (BT Sport 1)

The Premier League weekend kicks off at St Mary’s where Ireland’s number one Gavin Bazunu will be challenged with keeping out the resurgent Manchester United.

Bazunu has not had it easy since joining Southampton: The Saints lost 4-1 in their opening game of the season against Spurs, before drawing 2-2 with Leeds a week later.

An important save from Gavin Bazunu in that first half 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/bDLFbo6t78 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 13, 2022

Last weekend, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men picked up their first victory of the season as they beat Leicester 2-1 on the road, but Bazunu was questioned for the first time as James Maddison crept the ball into the 20-year-old’s net from range.

In front of the BT Sport cameras, and against a club like Manchester United who are so widely supported by Irish soccer fans, it goes without saying that this will be one of, if not the biggest game of Bazunu’s career so far.

And wouldn’t another penalty save from Ronaldo go down a treat?

Irish Players: Norwich Vs Sunderland, Saturday 12:30 (Sky Sports Football)

Adam Idah is back, and though he might not start on Saturday afternoon, his goalscoring cameo against Bournemouth on Tuesday would suggest he will at least have a say off the bench.

The 21-year-old striker was exceptional for Ireland against the likes of Portugal last autumn in terms of his athleticism and hold-up play, but on Tuesday it was another – more seldom seen – side of his game which impressed.

Purposeful runs into the Cherries’ box caused continuous problems and, in the 83rd minute, he bundled the ball over the line in a scruffy fashion that true goalscorers like Robbie Keane would be proud of.

Another hot prospect at Carrow Road is of course Idah’s international teammate Andrew Omobamidele, who won plaudits for his complete showing against Millwall last Saturday, as the Canaries ran out as 2-0 winners.

They're calling it the best centre-back performance seen in a long time 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Andrew Omobamidele made a serious impression on Norwich and Ireland fans with an exceptional display against Millwall last night. Tackling, heading, passing, positioning – he's got it all ✅#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/BZONCaN9E3 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 20, 2022

The Kildare man looks certain to start against Sunderland on Saturday, after beginning the season in a fashion which has cemented him as one of the club’s most valuable players.

Ireland underage winger Tony Springett could also feature for Dean Smith’s men – he started at left-back in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory.

Cardiff City Vs Preston North End (Saturday 3pm)

If you haven’t been following too closely, you might be surprised to read that Callum O’Dowda has probably been Ireland’s standout performer in the Championship at this early stage of the season.

The 27-year-old was ravaged by injuries during his time at Bristol City but a summer move to the Welsh capital has thankfully coincided with a fresh lease of life.

Impressing on both flanks, the 23-cap international has started every league game for Cardiff City thus far, with one goal and two assists to his name.

Every touch from Callum O'Dowda's Man of the Match performance against Birmingham on Saturday 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 His exceptional form has been a little bit of a surprise but none of us are complaining!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/qNRNwrdHo5 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 16, 2022

Ireland U21 left-back Joel Bagan is expected to miss out on the Bluebirds XI this weekend however – he came off concussed last Saturday as “he didn’t remember heading the ball”.

And his misfortune is only good news for Preston who have been more than goal-shy this season.

Troy Parrott, Alan Browne and Robbie Brady have impressed offensively this month but they have little to nothing to show for it. That’s because Preston have scored just once in five games and are somehow still unbeaten in the league.

The Lancashire side have been relatively comfortable in most fixtures but Parrott, who has impressively considerably with his all-round game, has missed as many as three one-one-one opportunities over the last month or so and will be doing his very best to change that on Saturday against Cardiff.

Another Man of the Match display by Robbie Brady tonight 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 🔥 SEVEN chances created (most of any player) ⚔️ Three tackles won (most of any player) 🏹 Three accurate long balls 💪 5/7 ground duals won 🫡 5/5 aerial duals won 🔫 2 shots Recall him Bossman! 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/75poXRt7Z7 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 16, 2022

He will be greatly helped by fellow Irishman Brady who has been nothing short of exceptional at left-wing-back this campaign – his wand of a left-boot earning him five Man of the Match awards in five consecutive games.

Browne also looks set to contribute at the weekend with his usual industrial efforts, while left-back Greg Cunningham is more likely to feature off the bench.

Irish Players: Wigan Vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Another one for your green-tinted calendars is Wigan Athletic Vs Burnley, who go head-to-head at 3pm on Saturday.

Ireland internationals James McClean and Will Keane are odds-on to start for the Lactics, while Josh Cullen is the most likely of the Irish contingent at Burnley to be selected by manager Vincent Kompany.

A Man of the Match performance on his Burnley debut 👑 📊 79 passes completed 🔥 98% pass completion ⚔ 6 ground duals won 🙌 3 fouls won The immaculate Josh Cullen.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/trBawdAVtq — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 29, 2022

Cullen has, as expected, impressed for the Clarets since signing from Anderlecht earlier in the summer, but he isn’t the only Irish player to feature for the team this season: 19-year-old forward Dara Costelloe started the opening two games, while defender Luke McNally has been used off the bench.

The Irish-qualified CJ Egan-Riley is also on Burnley’s books, but the former Manchester City centre-back is unlikely to start against Wigan this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers Vs Stoke City (Saturday, 3pm)

While the fifth and final game we would recommend to track closely with Kenny’s Kids is Blackburn Rovers Vs Stoke City.

26-year-old attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics has been important for Blackburn so far this season and is likely to add his technical nous to proceedings come 3pm on Saturday.

GOOAAL! Sammie Szmodics (AM, 26) scores on his first start for Blackburn 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/wuhkpetqki — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 6, 2022

He will be up against a Stoke City team dealing with the departure of manager Michael O’Neill after he was sacked by the club on Thursday morning.

O’Neill’s absence will make the Potters’ team selection all the more interesting as, although Ireland under-21 midfielders Will Smallbone and Gavin Kilkenny started together last weekend in their 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, there is no guarantee that interim boss Dean Holden will select the playmakers in his starting lineup for the trip to Ewood Park.

On the other hand, former Ireland underage goalkeeper Jack Bonham will be hoping to be one of the Stoke players to benefit from O’Neill’s departure by being handed a rare start.

For more information on all of Ireland’s up and coming talent, make sure to follow @KennysKids on Twitter.

