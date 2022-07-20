Great news as TG4 agree to broadcast ten WNL games

TG4 have signed up to broadcast ten Women’s National League fixtures in the coming months.

TG4 will broadcast ten WNL fixtures in the coming months in an exciting arrangement for Irish women’s football.

The free-to-air broadcaster covered four WNL matches last season to a hugely positive reception and hope to improve on their coverage this time around.

Spórt TG4 will also have exclusive behind the scenes action from the games across its social media channels and will make the games available globally via the TG4 Player App.

🚨NUACHT / NEWS🚨 ⚽ #WNL AR AIS AR @TG4TV

⚽ Méadú 150% ar líon na gcluichí ⬆️

⚽ 10 x cluiche @LoiWomen TG4 set to show 10 games from SSE Airtricity Women's National League pic.twitter.com/n0gn05fRsz — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 20, 2022

TG4 to cover WNL action

“TG4 was delighted to bring SSE Airtricity Women’s National League to Irish television audiences for the very first time in 2021,” said TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha.

“From the brilliant first goal scored by Alex Kavanagh for Shelbourne against DLR Waves to the nail-biting drama of the final night in November which saw Shelbourne become the 2021 Champions; the WNL has everything.

“TG4 couldn’t be prouder to be bringing the excitement of women’s football to increasingly enthusiastic audiences and looks forward to the next step in the journey with the FAI and the League of Ireland.”

Fantastic news that @SportTG4 will broadcast 1️⃣0️⃣ live #WNL games this season 🙌 Last season's coverage was top class, so we're excited to team up again for even more games! 👉 https://t.co/zI1Xy8fCiS pic.twitter.com/BgVXCbuyLS — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) July 20, 2022

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon meanwhile, expressed his excitement for the league to team up with TG4 for the ten games.

“We are looking forward to working with TG4 again following a successful collaboration last season,” he told the Women’s National League website.

“As the domestic game continues to go from strength to strength, we want to secure as much exposure as possible for the players and clubs, so having games broadcast on national television is a key part of that.

“It is fantastic to have games spread around the country with first visits to Sligo, Galway and Athlone already confirmed with more games set to be scheduled.

“We are looking forward to the games and reaching a wider audience thanks to TG4’s coverage.”

TG4 commit to covering Irish football.

TG4’s WNL coverage kicks off on the 30th of July as Sligo Rovers take on Shelbourne at 18:45.

Next is Galway WFC against Wexford Youths on the 13th of August, which takes place at 19:35.

The other confirmed game takes place on the 20th of August when Athlone Town meet Peamount United, also at 19:35.

The other seven matches are to be announced in due course at an exciting time for Irish women’s football.

If TG4’s WNL arrangement proves to be a success, then who knows, maybe the men’s League of Ireland will be next on their radar.