Former England under-21 captain opens door for Ireland switch

Chelsea academy graduate Jake Clarke-Salter has expressed an interest in declaring for the Republic of Ireland.

Clarke-Salter, who won the U20 World Cup with England in 2017, qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Irish grandmother.

Despite representing the Three Lions at various age groups at underage level, the 24-year-old “would be open” to switching allegiances and says that his family would “encourage” the decision.

The Londoner is looking ahead to the next chapter of his career after joining QPR, having spent the previous six years with Chelsea where he only made one appearance.

Should he proceed with the necessary paperwork, he would become the third Irish eligible centre-back at the R’s, with Jimmy Dunne and Conor Masterson already on their books.

Although Clarke-Salter will be a Championship player next season, he remains a player of interest across the water having made more than 30 appearances at underage level for England.

Most notably, he captained the England under-21s at the 2019 European Championships as he started alongside the likes of Phil Foden, James Madisson and Mason Mount.

Now playing his football in England’s second tier however, he could be about to leave that all behind him by choosing to represent Stephen Kenny’s side on the international stage.

“My grandma was born in Ireland and all those on my mum’s side are pretty much Irish so I qualify for Ireland as well. I haven’t told anyone in the game that before, you are the first,” he told the Athletic.

Enjoyed this @SJohnsonSport interview with Jake Clarke-Salter, who has joined QPR six years after his one and only Premier League appearance for Chelsea. Clearly needs a fresh start. Interesting that he appears to fancy idea of playing for Ireland https://t.co/7e30s0alxe — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) June 28, 2022

“I would be open to it, yes. It is international football so I want to play. I just have to keep doing my thing on the pitch and if Ireland come calling, then me and my family will have to have a conversation.

“They [Clarke-Salter’s family] have always supported me when I’ve played for the younger England age groups but they encourage me to play for Ireland now too!

“When you’re a kid, you dream of playing in a European Championships or a World Cup. I’ve done it at youth level so it is only natural for me to want to do it at senior level as well.”

“The club has got a very good asset on its hands” 👏 QPR have signed Jake Clarke-Salter! The defender joins after leaving Chelsea.@JustinPeach27 thinks it’s a very good move👇#QPR pic.twitter.com/z7y12U20S5 — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) June 22, 2022

Clarke-Salter made his Chelsea debut in 2016 by replacing Pedro against Aston Villa but failed to make another appearance for the Blues.

Instead, he acquired experience out on loan with the likes of Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham and most recently, Coventry, over the course of six years.

Last season at Coventry, the Ireland hopeful made 29 Championship appearances as they finished 12th in the league table.

And he has now decided to make a permanent move to the second tier by joining QPR, who are aiming to improve on last season’s 11th place finish.

Ireland have no shortage of centre-halves at this present moment in time but if Clarke-Salter fulfils the potential he showed at England underage level, he could be an asset to any team.

