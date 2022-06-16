Five things we learned from Ireland’s Nations League performances

Ireland trended on an upward trajectory over the course of four Nations League games.

It was a far from perfect start to the Nations League for Ireland, but Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw away to Ukraine left supporters coming away with optimism and excitement for the Boys in Green once again.

Not that it had totally faded, mind. Despite losing to both Armenia and Ukraine, the goodwill for this team was there for all to see at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

With our Scottish friends in town, thousands of Irish supporters belted out the Euro 2016 songbook plus new single ‘There’s Only One Stephen Kenny’ on a booming loop.

The performance was fitting of the atmosphere. A 3-0 victory which will be remembered best for two moments of brilliance from Michael Obafemi followed, and the momentum from that day bubbled nicely onto Łódź.

When Nathan Collins scored one of the great Irish goals in the first half, all felt right in the world as a fiery effort from Kenny’s kids shocked a strong Ukrainian team.

Of course, a lapse of concentration after the restart meant Ukraine would make it 1-1, but a strong finish from the visitors added a fresh dose of encouragement.

The Nations League is important, but what’s maybe more important is the development of this team – and in this window we saw that.

Kelleher, Collins, O’Shea, Knight, Molumby, Obafemi, Parrott…the names roll off and they’re players who filled the jersey better this month than they’ve ever done before.

It seems club form married with valuable international experience has landed Ireland with a wealth of young options who can now be depended on for the big occasion.

Kenny’s Ireland is starting to take full shape and a handful of players from Tuesday night are going to be right at the heart of it going forward.

Five things we learned from the last four Ireland Nations League matches.

01) Back three options boosted.

There’s no better place to start than the outstanding performances of Nathan Collins. Collins started all four matches and put in his best shift of all at the centre of the defence away to Ukraine.

Standing at 6’4, the Kildare man is a physical unit to be reckoned with but his eye-catching technical ability and pace across the surface is what makes him stand out as the prototype modern centre-half.

His goal was a moment of ridiculous brilliance but it can’t distract from his masterful defending across the ninety minutes against Ukraine. It was a display that made you question whether he will ever be off the Ireland teamsheet again – remember he is only just 21.

Alongside him in Poland were Dara O’Shea and Darragh Lenihan who were also flawless. Lenihan made his first competitive Ireland start but his years as Blackburn captain in the Championship showed in a wily performance at the back.

O’Shea meanwhile, reminded everyone how good he is with sharp passes and sharper interceptions. Pressure could now be on the old guard of Shane Duffy and even John Egan but more on that later…

02) Midfield energy a game-changer.

Before getting carried away off the back of the Scotland and Ukraine displays, let’s remember that the Armenia and Ukraine performances were not very good.

Kenny is right, Ireland had good chances and conceded from low percentage moments, but it didn’t have to come down to small margins.

The midfield pair of Jeff Hendrick and Josh Cullen had their work cut out in both of the first two games as their manager made the mistake of playing with three forward players.

Against Armenia in scorching conditions, the midfielders both struggled to affect the second half, while against Ukraine they were simply out ran and outnumbered by talented opponents.

The error was corrected but not before dropping six points in the first two games as, eventually, Kenny moved Jason Knight back into a number eight position where he partnered Jayson Molumby in front of the reliable Cullen.

West Brom workhorse Molumby put in easily his best Ireland performances to date by proving a vicious torn in the side of the two group heavyweights, while the battery-charged Knight continued his high standards in the green/orange jersey.

Together they brought remarkable energy, attitude and tenacity; attributes which really should remain central to any Irish team regardless of playing style.

The important thing now is that Ireland stay loyal to the box-to-box battlers because it has the makings of a famous partnership.

03) A striker at last? Or maybe even a strike partnership?

It says a lot about Nathan Collins’s performance against Ukraine that it managed to steal the spotlight from Michael Obafemi’s magical contribution against Scotland.

It’s hard to recall a better Irish striker performance since the days of Robbie Keane and remembering two better goals than the two he was involved in requires further brain work.

Unlike Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy, Kenny has always refused to bemoan his lack of “a Robbie Keane” up top and that’s certainly the best approach to take in front of the media – you want to instil belief in your players.

However, the sanity of Kenny would have to be questioned if he hasn’t been secretly praying for a prolific forward to convert the chances his side tend to carve out so often. In any case, Obafemi looks to have answered those hypothetical prayers.

The Swansea star scored twelve goals in his last sixteen club games and his nest-busting belter past a helpless Craig Gordon illustrated the kind of confidence that was maybe missing from Callum Robinson in the previous fixtures.

Impressing beside Obafemi on that sunny afternoon was Troy Parrott who deserves more than a mention. The 20-year-old put in a couple of exceptional displays at the end of the window with tireless work-ethic and smart play in possession.

Parrott scored against the Tartan Army and also had a positive impact in Łódź despite the lacklustre contribution of his off-the-pace partner Scott Hogan.

Maybe Obafemi could have dragged Ireland to victory against the Ukranians beside Parrott, but we’ll never know because of a badly timed groin injury sustained by the 22-year-old.

04) Old dogs under pressure.

Something very noticeable from the Nations League window was that Ireland’s younger players started to outperform the old – and by some distance.

Kenny and company have been desperate to establish a settled line-up for some time and thought they found it after the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

Two weeks ago, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman looked like automatic starters, key men. Suddenly, that outlook feels pretty outdated.

The four mentioned players all started in Yerevan against Armenia but really failed to repay Kenny’s loyalty in the flat 1-0 defeat. Hendrick, Robinson and Duffy also started together against Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium and played even worse.

Hendrick looked incapable of defending as part of a two-man midfield, Robinson looked blunt at best in front of goal and Duffy, for all his heroic work in both boxes, had his technical limitations exposed time and time again.

Sometimes you don’t realise what you were missing until you have it and that’s what it felt like when Molumby came in for Hendrick against Scotland. The same could be said about Obafemi for Robinson and Collins for Duffy.

As time goes by and so many of Ireland’s prospects begin to grow into their club and international careers, maybe it’s time for Kenny to fully back them and reap the rewards.

The old pros mentioned above have been marvellous servants to Ireland and if the new wave can apply themselves half as well we’ll be onto a winner.

O’Shea-Collins-Omobamidele back-three anyone?

05) Patience will be richly rewarded.

Finally, let’s continue to talk all about these promising players, follow their journeys and watch them learn.

The sooner people realise that any manager in the world would struggle to put consistent results together with such an inexperienced side the better.

It’s possible another manager wouldn’t be trusting an inexperienced team at all, but Kenny is and it’s starting to bear fruit.

The Dubliner shipped criticism for trusting the likes of Knight too early but the Derby County man is now a 15-cap international right at home on the Lansdowne Road stage.

Similar goes for Parrott, Idah, Molumby and many others. It’s evident that time is Ireland’s greatest friend and Kenny has better options to choose from with every passing international window.

This summer welcomed Kelleher, Collins and Obafemi to the list of genuine first team options and they, like the rest of the Irish youth, are only going to get better and better.

Watch their progress, see them hit 15 caps like Knight and then marvel as the management team introduces the next wave of talent from Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21s side.

Whatever your opinion on Kenny, there is no nobody, absolutely nobody, better suited to overseeing this developmental period for Irish football.

We’re climbing a mountain right now but as long as talents like Collins continue to breakthrough we’re going to reach the peak.

Great days lie ahead.

For more extensive coverage of Irish football follow Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

