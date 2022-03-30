Five things we learned from Ireland’s Belgium and Lithuania friendlies

Stephen Kenny will have learned a lot about his Ireland team from the two friendlies.

Ireland had to wait and wait but eventually, in the 97th minute, Troy Parrott found a match-winning piece of magic against Lithuania on Tuesday night.

Four days earlier, Stephen Kenny’s side produced a highly encouraging performance in a 2-2 draw against the world’s number one side Belgium but, playing Europe’s elite sides has never been a problem for this Ireland team.

It’s against lower-ranked teams who are happy to soak up pressure that Ireland have struggled under this regime. See Luxembourg at home, see Azerbaijan at home, see last night’s opponents Lithuania, also at home.

And for that reason, although the fixture had all the ingredients to be a forgettable international friendly until the final kick of the game, it is possible that Kenny learned more from it than Saturday’s all-action draw versus the Red Devils.

Here are just some of the things Stephen Kenny might have learned from the two matches:

01) Chiedozie Ogbene will be important for Ireland this summer.

The man of the international window has to be Rotherham’s rocket-fueled winger Chiedozie Ogbene.

Ogbene, who honed his craft with the likes of Cork City and Limerick FC before moving to England in 2018, has injected a difference-making level of pace into the team but it would be a disservice not to mention the many other strengths to his game.

The 24-year-old worked tirelessly and intelligently against Belgium without the ball, but on it, he was equally effective.

A first-half bicycle-kick showed his composure and a second-half display sprinkled with moments of technical excellence came to a crescendo when he floated a perfect cross from the right touchline to the head of fellow Corkman Alan Browne for the game’s equaliser.

Adam Idah’s return for the summer’s Nations League games will help fill the team’s attacking quota for pace, but it may now have to be in a trio with Ogbene and one other from Jason Knight, Troy Parrott or Callum Robinson.

With a ratio of three goals and one assist in seven appearances, Chieo is looking undroppable.

02) Gavin Bazunu will keep the Ireland number one shirt.

Caoimhin Kelleher didn’t necessarily do anything wrong in the last five days, but he still needed to do a whole lot more to displace his goalkeeping rival from between the Lansdowne Road sticks.

A stunning 2021 campaign which saw Portsmouth stopper Gavin Bazunu win awards such as the RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year prize, means the 20-year-old has a wealth of credit in the bank and Kelleher was always going to have to produce something special to upset the pecking order.

It would have required something special to stop Michy Batsuaiyi’s fine finish for Belgium’s opener on Saturday and the visitor’s second was definitely unstoppable from a goalkeeping perspective: a powerful header deflected goalwards off captain Seamus Coleman.

Aside from those couple of attempts, Kelleher was relatively untested against Roberto Martinez’s side and was certainly untested against the depressingly blunt Lithuania. He would have preferred to be busier and is now set to watch the Nations League from the subs bench.

03) Ireland friendlies teach us to appreciate the importance of Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick.

If Josh Cullen wasn’t a footballer he’d be a metronome. The Anderlecht midfielder’s performances almost produce a computer programmed level of consistency and reliability. He is a player who is fully aware of his strengths and plays to them with unwavering conviction.

As a result, Ireland can now come into games with a reassuring confidence. Gone are the days of worrying whether Whelan/McCarthy will do enough to take the ball from the defence and progress the play upfield. Cullen has it covered.

Jeff Hendrick is another player who frustrated supporters in the past by ‘hiding from the ball’ but those days now feel in the rear view mirror. Under Kenny, Hendrick has played some of his best football since Euro 2016 and was influential in both the Belgium game and off the bench versus Lithuania.

Still trying to process Jeffiesta's performance last night 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/v1I6CvXOQ6 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 13, 2021

As a pair, Cullen’s role is to set the passing tempo (47/55 passes against Belgium) while the ever so slightly more advanced Hendrick impresses by squeezing higher risk passes between the lines (27/32 passes against Belgium).

Against Lithuania, Hendrick was perhaps the second most important substitute, aside from Parrott, as he showed an ability to find cracks in their low block defence – something that Alan Browne and Conor Hourihane showed no sign of doing throughout the duration of the game.

04) Ireland friendlies create defensive competition

It’s one thing to have a squad full of international players, it is another thing to understand them and trust them to deliver when it really matters. After this friendly window, Kenny might feel more comfortable selecting certain players who were previously on the fringes.

Ryan Manning is one player who has found minutes hard to come by during Kenny’s reign, but after performing admirably against Lithuania, the manager will surely give more thought to his left-wing-back selection moving forward.

McClean has been a firm favourite to date, especially in the absence of Enda Stevens, but Manning showed on Tuesday night that his whipped crosses, left-footed passes and general versatility can introduce new dynamics to Ireland’s play.

Centre-back Nathan Collins also caught the eye at the back against Lithuania with his scampering runs forward, and in the wake of a divisive performance from Seamus Coleman against Belgium, he will be hoping for a place in Kenny’s next starting eleven.

Ireland’s tendancy to unleash their defenders up field during attacking phases suits the talented Burnley defender to a tee as he possesses a dribbling ability seldom seen in towering central defenders and it could just be the attribute that squeezes him into the side.

05) Game-changer Parrott a better option than Will Keane

Troy Parrott loves to deliver when the chips are down and Tuesday night showed it. The 20-year-old made a habit of bagging key goals during his Ireland underage days and showed the trait once before at senior level, when he propelled Ireland’s June comeback over Andorra with a quick-fire brace.

Kenny spoke after the Lithuania win of how impressed he was by Parrott’s reaction to starting neither game, describing his response as ‘teriffic’, and it would seem like the MK Dons forward is back on the right track after some difficult loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich.

Any player who can produce big goals out of nothing is a considerable asset to this Irish team and Parrott falls into that category – a category which perhaps only also contains Robinson, the man who might be viewed as Parrott’s direct competitor for a place in the starting team.

TROY PARROTT THE MATCH WINNER FOR IRELAND 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Yi9VuF82uH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 29, 2022

The front three is all about balance and dynanism for the Ireland management team but the combination that faced Lithuania looked more clunky and out of sync than anything we’ve previously come to expect. The deep-roaming Will Keane was the victim of an unusual selection on Tuesday night as both his and Robinson’s habit of looking for the ball to feet cost Ireland of any potential threat in behind.

Kenny explained how Keane is better than what he showed when speaking at the Lithuania post-match press conference, but perhaps it was an opportunity the Wigan striker could ill-afford to spurn amid the current trajectory of Parrott, Ogbene, Knight and the injured pair of Idah and Michael Obafemi.

As friendlies go, the past two games have been very interesting to analyse and it must be said that Ireland look in a healthy place ahead of June’s UEFA Nations League fixtures.

