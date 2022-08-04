GW2: Five matches to track involving Irish players this weekend

The big matches involving Irish players this weekend.

The EFL season kicked off last Friday night and, from an Irish perspective, the opening match brought everything you could have asked for.

Ireland’s midfield general Josh Cullen hit the ground running by scooping the Man of the Match prize, as his new club Burnley ran out as 1-0 winners away to Huddersfield.

Cullen passed and tackled his way through 90 minutes to win the instant affection of Clarets supporters and another Irishman came painstakingly close to doing likewise.

“He gave us something different. I trust him to stay on that path. He was fearless.” Dara Costelloe showed pace, power and some impressive dribbling on debut last night – now he just needs to add the finishing touch. An excellent start 💪#COYBIG https://t.co/7tLMJYUAPO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 30, 2022

Teenager Dara Costelloe also debuted for Vincent Kompany’s men and, on more than one occasion, was inches away from making himself an instant hit with the Championship heavy-hitters.

A physically imposing athletic forward, Costelloe came through the ranks of Galway United before joining Burnley in 2020 where he excelled as both a winger and a striker for their under-23 side.

This season is primed to bring his breakthrough campaign however and it will be interesting to track his progression over the next nine months or so.

The same goes for a number of other Irish prospects. Ireland heroes Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) and Nathan Collins (Wolves) jump to mind as their Premier League transfer moves come with a fair deal of attention and anticipation, but there are plenty more Irish players of interest spread right across the EFL divisions.

This weekend, every one of them, from League Two to the Premier League, take to the field, and you can follow it all with Irish player tracker Kenny’s Kids on Twitter.

Irish players in England: Five matches to track

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

What a way to start the Premier League season for Ireland supporters. Watching Gavin Bazunu make his Premier League bow in the Southampton net will be something to behold.

From stopping Cristiano Ronaldo from 12 yards to winning Portsmouth’s Player of the Season award, the Dubliner is one of the highest potential goalkeepers in world football and now has the chance to set himself up for a lengthly career in England’s top tier by delivering this weekend.

Feels like yesterday a 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu was saving Shamrock Rovers' season. Since then: 🔹 14 starts for Man City U23s 🔹 32 starts for Rochdale 🔹 46 starts for Portsmouth 🔹 10 Ireland caps and 3 Ireland U21 caps 🔹 RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/kKKGXKLXTS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 17, 2022

He will be faced by a Spurs team fancied to start the season with all guns blazing after a gruelling pre-season under manager Antonio Conte.

Bazunu’s teammate Matt Doherty will be just one man causing problems for the Saints, as he is expected to start on the right flank, despite the summer addition of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

Doherty excelled in the second half of last season before picking up an injury, so he will hope to pick up from where he left off this Saturday.

Matt Doherty gives Spurs the lead against Newcastle 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The Irish are painting London green today ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/3HKt2yPtkt — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2022

Leeds United Vs Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

The last time we saw Nathan Collins in competitive action he was waltzing his way through the Ukrainian defence for the Boys in Green.

The spectacular goal naturally took all the spotlight but the 21-year-old’s all round performance that evening was one of the best seen by an Irish defender in many years.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

With pin-point positioning, razor sharp passes and a physical dominance not too dissimilar to Shane Duffy or John Egan, the Leixlip man looked the full package in Lodz and it was no surprise when a handful of Premier League teams came circling.

In the end, it was Wolves who snapped Collins from the hands of Burnley and, come Saturday at 3pm, he will be lining up for Bruno Lage’s men against Leeds United at Elland Road.

He’s a player who belongs in the Premier League but Collins wants more than just the status of being a Premier League defender, he wants to be ““the best there is”.

'I want to be the best there is and I want to keep improving' – Player of the Match Nathan Collins speaks to @CorkTOD after a stellar display against Ukraine in Lodz, decorated by a stunning goal #rtesoccer #UKRvIRL #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/CHylZ8be9z — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 14, 2022

There are also murmurs that former Ireland under-21 midfielder Connor Ronan could make the Wolves bench this weekend after impressing both management and teammates during pre-season.

Current under-21 midfielder Joe Hodge also played his part in recent friendlies but is unlikely to be involved.

Norwich Vs Wigan (Saturday, 12:30, Sky Sports Main Event)

Norwich and Wigan both come into Saturday’s game aiming to secure their first wins of the season.

Norwich fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City last weekend, while Wigan came away pleased with a point at home to Preston.

Both teams had elements of their performances to take encouragement from, however. Dean Smith would have been pleased to by the display of the fit-again Andrew Omobamidele last week and the Kildare man will be important on Saturday in the absence of the suspended Grant Hanley.

Andrew Omobamidele made his return to fitness yesterday by completing the most passes of any player on the pitch (59). He was also the most accurate passer of the ball with an 86% success rate. Defensively, he made 3 clearances and 3 interceptions. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/dDVeEp7EES — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 31, 2022

Adam Idah is still a couple of weeks away from full fitness according to the Norwich medics so a place on the bench for the Ireland striker would be a surprise.

The inclusion of teenage winger Tony Springett would be less surprising, even though he missed out on the squad against Cardiff.

Their opponents Wigan also boast a couple of Ireland internationals. James McClean will all but certainly start on the left-wing and he will be looking to set up last season’s League One golden boot winner Will Keane.

The Lactics will of course be without Jamie McGrath however, who joined Dundee United on loan earlier this week.

Bournemouth Vs Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

A lot of people are interested to see how Ireland international Mark Travers will perform upon his return to the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Travers won the Championship golden glove last season as he inspired Scott Parker’s side to promotion with a compilation of crucial saves, but the pressure of the Premier League will provide a sterner test for the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

More clean-sheets than any goalkeeper in the Championship (19) and on his way to the Premier League 😍 Ireland's Mark Travers 👏👏👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/QYJIFubZAb — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 3, 2022

There was a surprise this week when the Cherries expressed interest in signing Barcelona number two Neto – a potentially worrying development for Travers.

Should a deal be agreed, the Kildare man can ill-afford to lower his standards of last season, otherwise he could quickly find himself in a tricky battle to keep hold of his starting jersey.

There is no reason to think a change in league will stop Travers from being one of Bournemouth’s most important players, however.

Throughout the 46 game Championship season, he was both ever present and ever reliable on their promotion charge and, back in 2019, he was excellent on his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

An arrival from Barcelona is imminent.https://t.co/PY4tEZVJrm — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 4, 2022

Preston North End Vs Hull (Saturday, 3pm)

Troy Parrott failed to get off the mark on his Preston debut away to Wigan last weekend, but a first home start brings an exciting opportunity for the 2o-year-old Dubliner.

He is joined in the Preston charges by Robbie Brady – who created four big chances on debut last weekend, as well as club captain Alan Browne, experienced left-back Greg Cunningham and former Cork City talisman Sean Maguire.

Four key passes made by Robbie Brady on Saturday. ✨ #pnefc pic.twitter.com/s9YjWsaTSX — Preston North End Live (@PNELive) August 1, 2022

Brady has of course played with his Irish teammates before and, speaking to the club media this Thursday, underlined his belief that “there is definitely goals in this team”.

“We have some very good players here and it’s just about us gelling now,” he said.

“Once we get to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and it clicks, then it will be really positive.”

Standing in Preston’s way will be Irish defender Sean McLoughlin who enjoyed a solid season for the Tigers last season.

Although he started on the bench last weekend, there is a decent chance that he will feature in Saturday’s clash.

