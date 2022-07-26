Five Irish players to watch in League One this season

Irish players to watch in League One this season.

The League One season kicks off this Saturday afternoon and there are plenty of Irish players to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Last season’s action captivated Irish supporters as the likes of Troy Parrott, Chiedozie Ogbene and Gavin Bazunu worked their magic throughout the campaign and this year could provide more of the same, as new faces look to make their mark in the league.

League One: Irish players to watch.

Nine League of Ireland youngsters joined the division this summer, all of whom could go on to have big futures in the game, but so too did the likes of former Celtic midfielder Luca Connell and former Rochdale magician Conor Grant.

This has the makings of being a transformative season for a multitude of Irish youngsters and here are just five of such players worth keeping tabs on over the next nine months:

Eiran Cashin.

Age: 20.

Club: Derby County.

Remaining at Derby County for their League One campaign is Ireland under-21 centre-back Eiran Cashin.

Cashin was a standout player for the Rams last term as ex-manager Wayne Rooney put his utmost faith in the youngster at the back end of the season.

The 20-year-old made a total of 18 Championship appearances and netted one goal in his breakout campaign and will be hoping to continue his form on Saturday when Derby meet Oxford at 3pm.

Darragh Burns.

Age: 19

Club: MK Dons.

MK Dons are the team to watch in League One this season and that’s largely because they have signed two of the League of Ireland’s brightest prospects.

Former St Pat’s winger Darragh Burns and former Bohemians playmaker Dawson Devoy signed up for Liam Manning’s side earlier this summer and both players could prove to be the great entertainers of the division.

Burns in particular has the fearless, direct nature that could translate beautifully to England’s third tier so rival fullbacks will need to be on top form to halt the Dublin teenager.

Luca Connell

Age: 21

Club: Barnsley.

🙌 Luca Connell is enjoying this first half. pic.twitter.com/rfZATfD2A4 — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 23, 2022

A fascinating player to watch in this season’s League One action will be former Celtic midfielder Luca Connell.

Connell endured three difficult years at Celtic Park following his move from Bolton Wanderers in 2019, but he possesses the kind of talent that should quickly see him get his career back on track in the coming months.

Connell is a technically-accomplished midfielder who enjoys spraying passes around the park so expect to see him and his cultured left boot take control of many Barnsley games throughout the season.

Former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy also signed for Barnsley this summer and could prove to be a rock at the back for Michael Duff’s side.

Conor Grant.

Age: 21.

Club: MK Dons.

Conor Grant is a Don ✍️#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/3uqXI4sPof — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) June 24, 2022

Well worthy of a mention is the Ireland under-21s forgotten man Conor Grant.

Grant lost his place in the Ireland under-21 set-up in the last year as he found himself playing League Two football with Rochdale following their relegation from the third tier in 2021.

However, the Dubliner is now set to use that League Two experience to his advantage by marrying know-how and work-ethic with the obvious technical talent that drew interest from MK Dons earlier this summer.

Grant is expected to play in a further forward position than new teammate Dawson Devoy in a role which won’t be too dissimliar to the one played by Troy Parrott last season.

If he can progress his game as much as Parrott did over the course of the season, then it will be great news for all parties.

Daniel Mandroiu.

Age: 23.

Club: Lincoln City.

A difference maker. The archetypal ‘create something out of nothing’ player.

Danny Mandroiu had to wait a while for his return to the UK following his release from Brighton’s academy in 2018, but now he is back and ready to show his class.

Successful League of Ireland experiences at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, as well as seven caps for the Ireland under-21s, defined the last four years for the 23-year-old whose £30,000 transfer is Rovers’ loss but very much Lincoln’s gain.

Mandroiu won’t be alone at LNER Stadium when it comes to Irish company either. Defenders Paudie O’Connor and Sean Roughan and prolific forward Anthony Scully will be in the Imps’ first team picture this season, and there is more Irish talent in the club’s academy set-up.

He might have gone for small money, but expect Mandroiu to have a big impact at his new club this season.

