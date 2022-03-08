Exclusive: Stephen Kenny signs new Ireland deal

Stephen Kenny has signed a new deal with the FAI which will see him remain at the helm until the end of Euro 2024.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has finally agreed a new contract with the Football Association of Ireland, Pundit Arena understands.

The 50-year-old will oversee the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures and will continue as manager for the 2024 European Championship campaign.

An announcement is expected to be made by the FAI’s Twitter account later this evening, with an official press release scheduled for tomorrow.

Negotiations have been ongoing for some months now, causing heated debate on RTE more than once.

Kenny has always been confident that he would receive backing from the FAI however, and spoke with assurance in a recent interview with RTE Radio One.

“Listen, talks are ongoing,” said Kenny in January. “I’m sure we’ll come to an agreement.

“Certainly, there’s no issues with finance or anything like that. There’s just one or two things we have to sort out.”

Stephen Kenny's Ireland contract is signed and sealed – an announcement is imminent 🚨 The contract will run until the end of Euro 2024. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 8, 2022

FAI back their manager after record season ticket sales

Kenny’s status as Ireland manager was, however, under scrutiny at stages during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland infamously fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg last March, before also drawing with Qatar and Azerbaijan.

However, a string of positive results in the autumn helped the former Dundalk boss to win widespread support from the FAI board.

The amazing sequence of passes that led to Callum Robinson's hattrick goal 🤯 The Irish evolution 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/OCLWaUp70R — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 14, 2021

And, his case was further aided by the FAI’s season ticket sales for the 2022 calendar year.

The association have already sold a record 17,000 season tickets – a number which Kenny hopes to see rise as high as 20,000 before this month’s clash with Belgium.

The Boys in Green will also take on Lithuania at the end of March, with the squad for this latest round of games set to unveiled in the coming days.

