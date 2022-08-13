Exclusive: FAI approach MLS teenager Jack McGlynn

The FAI have held talks with Jack McGlynn over his international future.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn has been formally approached by the FAI, Pundit Arena understands.

The 19-year-old, who has 32 MLS appearances to his name, qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Dublin born father Paul.

McGlynn was invited to a recent Ireland under-19 training camp but director of football at Philadelphia Union, Ernst Tanner, refused to release him as he was needed for first team games.

Crawford and Mohan keen on Jack McGlynn

Both Ireland under-19 manager Tom Mohan and Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford are keen admirers of the playmaker and have already held constructive talks with him.

Although no definitive commitment has been stated by McGlynn or his representatives at this stage, there is optimism amongst the FAI employees involved in the talks.

This, despite the fact McGlynn has represented the USA on numerous occasions at underage level, and made his USA under-21 debut last November against Brazil.

Since then, he has made a further ten appearances for the USA U21s and played a key role in their CONCAUF U-20 Championship triumph last month.

McGlynn was born in New York and developed his game at the famous BW Gottschee Academy.

In 2019, McGlynn joined Philadelphia Union’s academy and was later promoted to their USL Championship outfit Philadelphia Union II.

After scoring five goals in fourteen games for Philadelphia’s second string, the technician signed as a first team player in January 2021 and made his MLS debut in April 2021 against Inter Miami.

Had a great talk with Philadelphia Union prospect Jack McGlynn the other day We covered his first senior goal, emulating Brenden Aaronson, his dream of playing for Liverpool and more…#DOOP #USMNT 🇺🇸https://t.co/4y5TpEcO53 — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) August 5, 2022

With a refined passing game for his young age, he has taken to first team football with ease and could soon attract the attention of USA manager Gregg Berhalter.

Should Ireland swoop in however, he would almost certainly be a key player in the next under-21 cycle under Jim Crawford.

