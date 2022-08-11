Evan Ferguson hungry to break “barrier” by qualifying for U21 Euros

Ireland U21 striker Evan Ferguson has been speaking to FAI TV.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson says he would take great pride in helping the Ireland under-21s qualify for the European Championships for the first time ever.

The 17-year-old is expected to start for the 21s next month as they take on Israel over two legs with a place in the finals on the line.

Wins over Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina helped secure Jim Crawford’s team a play-off place earlier this summer, but home and away wins against Sweden earlier in the campaign proved decisive.

Evan Ferguson talks about his development.

Ferguson is just one Irish player who has seen his game develop noticeably over the course of the campaign and the Dubliner told FAITV that he “definitely” feels the improvement in his game standing to him.

“Yeah I think so, definitely, and especially when you get called into the camps you get to know the players,” said Ferguson, reflecting back on his first games for the under-21 side.

“You’re building relationships with players on and off the pitch so I feel like that helps.

“The level and stuff, it sort of helps playing at a high level at the club [Brighton], being in and around training with the first team and then coming back into the 21s – everyone’s in the same bubble.”

Ferguson is the youngest player in the under-21s fold but was quick to point out that he is well used to being one of the less experienced players, having done so for Bohemians and the Brighton U23s already.

“It’s different but I feel like I am used to always being one of the younger ones,” he explained.

“It helped because I had boys like Andy Lyons, Dawson [Devoy] and Ross Tierney there [in 21s training] because I used to play with them at Bohs’ before so it’s not like I didn’t know anyone going into the camp, so that helped me.”

Ferguson hopes to inspire future Ireland teams.

Ferguson’s age certainly doesn’t contribute to any lack of maturity as, when discussing what qualifying for the Euros would mean to him, he responded with a thoughtful, big-picture answer.

“I think as a whole, as a team, all we want to do is get over that barrier of being the first ones to qualify,” said the teenager.

“I feel like it would mean a lot for us as a country. As the 21s, even for the young ones coming through and seeing that it can actually be done.

“So I feel like we’re going to give it our all to get over the line and qualify.”

Ireland U21s take on Israel U21s at Tallaght Stadium on the 23rd of September, tickets will be available soon.

