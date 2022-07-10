Eurovision: What next for Ireland’s continental contingent?

Eurovision: The Irish footballers on the continent

If you are looking for an article about the three Irish teenagers living the Serie A dream with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Udinese, then sadly you have come to the wrong place.

That particular article was written two weeks ago as we explored the careers of Kevin Zefi, Cathal Heffernan and James Abankwah in detail and you can read it by clicking right here.

This week’s article is instead focusing on the Irish players spread across the rest of Europe. Some familiar names, some new names and some names which have been circulating for a while without ever really becoming what you would call household names.

The road less travelled, as found by Josh Cullen, can be a fruitful one. His move to Anderlecht has helped him to 20 Ireland caps and there are now other, younger, players out there hoping to enjoy similar Ireland careers.

Getafe’s John Joe Patrick Finn, Sevilla’s Ryan Johansson, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Conor Noss and Wolfsburg’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty are just some of the European-based players who, although not born in Ireland, are determined to carve out prosperous careers with the Boys in Green and maybe the 2022/2023 can be the season that sees them play their way into contention.

Eurovision: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht – Belgium)

Age: 26

Position: Midfielder

Team: Ireland senior team

Background: Born and raised in England with Irish grandparents

Info: Josh Cullen’s move from West Ham United to Belgian giants Anderlecht in the October of 2020 could not have worked out any better. Playing week in week out in the Pro League has improved his game so much that the 26-year-old has gone from being a peripheral figure in the Ireland squad to becoming the first name on Stephen Kenny’s teamsheet.

He started four games in the last ten days and possibly saved his best performance for last 💚 Always picked the smartest options. Won pressure relieving free-kicks. Made many important tackles. Kept going to the very end. Josh Cullen is integral. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Z9X3PO7buh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

Cullen started every one of Anderlecht’s Pro League fixtures last season under manager Vincent Kompany, as his passing prowess helped them secure a place in the Uefa Conference League qualifiers. Whether he will be at the club for the new season however is now in serious doubt.

Kompany agreed to take over as Burnley manager at the start of the summer and, according to various reports from Belgium, he is about to add Cullen to the Clarets’ artillery for the upcoming Championship season.

It was a quiet news day up until now but reports in the Belgian press say that Josh Cullen has missed Anderlecht training ahead of an imminent move to Burnley 🚨 The details 👇#COYBIG https://t.co/XaDhWIgABM — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 8, 2022

The news has received a mixed reaction from Ireland supporters amid fears that the cut-throat nature of the Championship will be less beneficial to Cullen’s career. It is also easy to understand why the transfer would appeal to him however, especially on a personal note.

By linking back up with Kompany, Cullen can play the same style of football in his preferred role while also living in his home country near family and friends. The holding midfielder is also recently engaged to his partner and settling down in England appears to be on his agenda.

Ridiculous performance from Josh Cullen in Anderlecht's 4-2 win over Beerschot today 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⏲️ 90 minutes played

📊 96% pass success rate (85/89)

🎯 Six accurate long balls

🤯 Six chances created

⚔️ Eight duals won

⭐️ @FotMob MOTM (8.6 Rating) Crazy numbers 👏👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Egy6966kbl — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 24, 2021

That’s not to say that the packed Championship schedule and helter-skelter approaches of rival teams won’t present itself as a challenge to Cullen, but it can also be spun in a positive frame.

We already know Cullen is a pass master who can dictate possession by making in excess of 70 short passes each week, but by throwing himself into the heat of the Championship, he can continue to improve the physical and defensive side of the game which impressed so many in Ireland’s away draw with Ukraine.

Josh Cullen never disappoints for Ireland and tonight was no different. The 25-year-old completed the most passes of anyone on the park (56) to once again be central to our efforts. A super midfielder 👏 There was only one winner in this midfield battle 👀#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/S6yZ4VcMrF — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 11, 2021

If he could get even better out of possession, then he would have the makings of a serious Premier League midfielder.

Eurovision: John Joe Patrick Finn (Getafe – Spain)

Age: 18

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Team: Ireland under-19s / Ireland under-21s squad member

Background: Born in Madrid to an Irish father from Ballyhaunis, County Mayo.

📌 𝟭𝟳 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀, 𝟳𝟮 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀. 🇮🇪🇨🇲 John Joe Patrick Finn ‐ of Irish and Cameroonian descent ‐ became @GetafeCF's youngest player EVER in #LaLigaSantander earlier this month!#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/u7l4BnBVSn — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 15, 2020

Info: John Joe Patrick Finn boats the kind of pedigree that would excite fans of any international team, never mind Irish fans.

A product of Real Madrid’s ‘La Fabrica’, the 6’4 midfielder jumped from CD Canillas to Alcobendas CF as a teenager before signing with Getafe in 2018 where he remains today.

In December 2020, John Patrick (as he is sometimes known) made his Getafe debut against Levante at the ripe age of 17 and, in doing so, became the club’s youngest ever La Liga debutant.

Impressively, he went on to make five further league appearances that season, but chances have however been hard to come by since then.

Although John Patrick made his Getafe debut before he had even featured for their reserves, the last year has seen him take a step back into the club’s youth set-up to develop his game.

Perhaps the constant speculation over his future reduced his first-team opportunities – we know that Manchester United, Leeds and Eintracht Frankfurt have been linked, while, we also know that education has been a priority of his over the last year. School work was in fact cited as a reason for John Patrick missing an Ireland under-21 camp last May.

Transfer News: @TEAMtalk are reporting that Manchester United and Leeds are set to go head to head to sign Ireland U19 midfielder John Joe Patrick Finn 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 This one could be worth following 🍀#COYBIG [H/T @IreNews8] pic.twitter.com/RPX7ITDUk7 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 5, 2021

Considering he is still only 18, spending last season playing youth football shouldn’t be any particular cause for concern. The reality is however that the forthcoming season will be important for the Ireland under-19 international.

In many ways it will be the true beginning of his first team football career. Should he remain at Getafe, getting more La Liga appearances under his belt will be the aim, but don’t be surprised to see him land a move before the transfer window slams shut.

Eurovision: Ryan Johansson (Sevilla – Spain)

Age: 21

Position: Midfielder

Team: Ireland under-21s

Background: Born in Luxembourg to a Swedish father and an Irish mother

Info: He had to go through the wars with UEFA to declare for the Boys in Green but Ryan Johansson didn’t stop until he got his way. The Ireland under-21 international was also eligible for Luxembourg, Sweden and Germany but it was his mother’s native country that ultimately had his heart and he is now fully committed to pursuing a senior international career at the Aviva Stadium.

Johansson’s eligibility came with particular interest because he was on the books of German giants Bayern Munich at the time. The technical midfielder generated excitement by playing pre-season games with the Bundesliga champions during his three year stay before eventually signing a six-year deal with Sevilla in the hope of finding more first-team opportunities.

🆕 Welcome to our newest recruit, Ryan Johansson! 👋💪 The Luxembourg U21 international will initially play for our reserve side #SevillaAtlético, but he will also train with the first team. ⚪🔴#VamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/JEsNwwOvQT — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 22, 2020

The length of the contract was a major vote of confidence in the youngster’s ability but his time at the La Liga outfit has not quite gone to plan so far. First, he was placed in the Sevilla Atletico (B team) squad before then being loaned out to Eredivisie minnows Fortuna Sittard.

There was hope that Johansson would express his talents in the Dutch league following the move but in the end, he only managed to make a total of six appearances throughout the course of last season – a disappointment which also cost him his place in the Ireland under-21 squad.

“It’s where my heart wanted to go.” ⚽️💚 Ryan Johansson opens up on his battle to play for Ireland 🇮🇪 You can see what it means to him 💪 Full interview 👉 https://t.co/iYksEFHhZw#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/TVUclPzcuf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 20, 2021

Johansson now returns to Seville to try and force himself into their first-team picture with some strong pre-season performances. Truth be told, gametime in next season’s La Liga seems unlikely at this stage but a second, more successful, loan move could set him up well for the remainder of his contract.

Eurovision: Conor Noss (Borussia Monchengladbach – Germany)

Age: 21

Position: Midfielder / Second striker

Team: Ireland under-21s

Background: Born and raised in Germany with an Irish mother from Dublin.

Info: “It came about in a funny way, actually, because my grandad was having a conversation with someone in a Dublin pub and this person had something to do with the Irish Football Association.”

That’s how Borussia Monchengladbach’s Conor Noss recalls the sliding doors moment which resulted in his first Ireland under-19 call-up from Tom Mohan a couple of years ago.

Since then, the 21-year-old has proven quite the coup for the FAI as his Bundesliga pedigree continues to help the under-21 international side in their quest to qualify for the European Championships.

A really impressive interview from @borussia man Conor Noss (20) 🇮🇪⚽️👏 Noss was born in Dusseldorf but has an Irish mother from Dublin. It will be fascinating to see the midfielder line out for the U21s Vs Wales on Friday 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/VlZFmxywdk — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 23, 2021

Noss was a star man for Jim Crawford’s side in their June victory over Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium and he is destined to again be an important player in their crunch play-off tie against Israel in September.

Most importantly, parallel to Noss’s Ireland performances is his steady climb up the Monchengladbach pecking order.

The advanced midfielder was an ever-present on the Foals’ bench last season and managed to make three first-team appearances over the course of the campaign to surely boost his confidence.

21-year-old Conor Noss coming on for just his second ever Bundesliga appearance 😍 He was introduced in the 65th minute of @borussia_en's clash against Mainz ⏰#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/1L3OWCQteO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2022

Next season will reveal more about Noss’ situation at the club, however. Will he have a breakthrough campaign and be anointed as a genuine first-team option, or will it be a stagnant repeat of last season?

Steady progression has been the theme of Noss’ career to date so he will of course be badly hoping for the former. Otherwise, a loan move could be his best option for the 2022/2023 campaign.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg – Germany)

Age: 19

Position: Defender

Team: Ireland under-19s / Ireland under-21 squad member

Background: Born and raised in Spain with an Irish mother from Clare.

Info: “It was a proud moment for me and my family to play for my country,” Anselmo Garcia MacNulty told the FAI last March for a St Patrick’s Day social media video. “I grew up in Spain but I always had that Irish feeling inside. My mom is always thinking of Ireland.”

The Seville-raised Garcia MacNulty is currently playing his football for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg but previously spent eight years developing in the Real Betis academy back in his native Spain.

The promising centre-back joined the Wolfsburg under-17s side in July 2019 and progressed to their under-19 team before being offered a professional contract this time last year.

All the goals from Ireland U19's 4-0 win over Armenia 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Good work from Andrew Moran, Cian Hayes, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and Evan Caffrey! At what stage do we go full Leinster Rugby and start calling it the Ireland "conveyer belt"?🤔#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/cdIk6D9Pwx — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 30, 2022

Since agreeing the deal, MacNulty has started to train with the Wolfsburg first team on a regular basis – a valuable experience which comes in addition to his under-19 commitments.

Although Sky Sports reported last summer that Eintracht Frankfurt were keen on nicking the defender from their Bundesliga opponents, it would appear that MacNulty’s attention is firmly placed on breaking into the Wolfsburg first team for the duration of his contract.

Ireland U19 centre-back Anselmo Garcia McNulty (18) has been offered a three-year professional contract by Wolfsburg 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/N1kSLrB0Yv — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 27, 2021

He is a player who has been on the Irish radar for a while but now feels like the time to sit up properly and watch his progress closely.

Eurovision: Some more Irish players to track

France – Killian Callioce (16): Forward who recently joined the CM Caens academy from Drogheda United. He made one League of Ireland appearance before moving club.

Prospect of the Day: Killian Cailloce 🇮🇪 🔹 Position: Forward

🔹 Age: 16

🔹 Club: @SMCAEN 🇫🇷 🔸 Fact: Killian made one appearance for Drogheda this season and now joins Ligue 2 side SM Caen, as per @victor_renouf #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/H3kzXTuc2P — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 8, 2022

France – Noah Jauny (17): Goalkeeper at Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois. Played for Shamrock Rovers at underage level before making the move to France. Has trained with Ireland under-19s. Yet to make his professional debut.

Ireland's Ligue 1 keeper 🇫🇷🧤 Noah Jauny (17) played for Home Farm, Swords Celtic & Shamrock Rovers growing up but has been with the Stade Brestois academy for a couple of years now. This week he was awarded his first senior contract with the Ligue 1 side 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/XMq6pyAFbG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 30, 2022

France – Glory Nzingo (17): Midfielder at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims. Came through the St Patrick’s Athletic academy. Has been named in Ireland under-19 squads. Yet to make his professional debut.

France – Deji Sotona (19): Former Manchester United academy winger now at Ligue 1 side Nice. Spent last season on loan at Brentford. International intentions are unclear. Yet to make his professional debut.

Germany – Daniel Rose (18): Goalkeeper at Schalke 04. Ireland under-19 international who came through the Everton academy. Yet to make his professional debut.

Ireland U17 International Dan Rose (16) becomes the 3rd Irish player currently at a Bundesliga club He will link up with Schalke's U19s to become the first non german goalkeeper at the club in the academies history 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/8CPaTp0sIi — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 17, 2020

Portugal – Cristiano Fitzgerald (18): Boavista academy winger who qualifies for Ireland through his Limerick Grandad. Fitzgerald has played for the Ireland under-19s but is yet to make his professional debut in the club game.

Prospect of the Day: Cristiano Fitzgerald 🇮🇪 🔹 Team: Ireland U19s

🔹 Position: Winger

🔹 Age: 18

🔹 Club: @boavistaoficial 🔸 Fact: Made his Ireland U19 debut against Sweden last year. Qualifies through his grandad and visits his cousins in Limerick every summer. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/eQA83mj3Rp — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 5, 2022

Spain – Caden McLoughlin (17): Villarreal winger Caden McLoughlin qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Finglas mother. He is an Ireland under-17 international but is yet to make his professional debut.

Introducing: Caden McLoughlin 🇮🇪 Caden is 16 years of age and today signed his first professional contract with Villarreal 🤯📝 The young attacker's mother hails from Finglas and he has scored 5 goals for Ireland U15s in 9 appearances 🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/oJCCH5l3u4 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 22, 2021

Sweden – Zack Elbouzedi (24): Winger at Swedish club AIK. Former Ireland under-21 international born and raised in Dublin. A regular in the AIK first team since signing from Lincoln City last year.

I would like to interrupt my weekend off to share this banger from Zack Elbouzedi 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/bi1ODT3OHz — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 7, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: irish football, Kenny's Kids