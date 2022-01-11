Crystal Palace snap up Drogheda midfielder Killian Phillips

Killian Phillips is on his way to the Premier League

Crystal Palace have today announced the signing of Drogheda United midfielder Killian Phillips on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old joins the Premier League side’s under-23 outfit after impressing on trial in recent weeks.

Phillips made 30 Premier Division appearances for Drogheda last season as Tim Clancy’s men finished seventh in the league.

Teenager Phillips was one of the side’s key players and follows Daniel O’Reilly (Hamilton) and James Brown (Blackburn) out the exit door after an impressive campaign.

Drogheda’s Ireland under-21 goalkeeper David Odumosu also looks set for pastures new as he currently finds himself on trial with Bolton Wanderers. Bournemouth were another club linked with the promising stopper.

Killian Phillips excited by Crystal Palace move

Crystal Palace’s under-23 side is managed by Dubliner Paddy McCarthy who played for the Eagles on 134 occasions. Phillips will be joined in the team by Ireland under-19 fullback Tayo Adaramola and a whole host of other exciting prospects.

Speaking with Palace TV, Phillips said: “I’m delighted to be here… I’m proud to be a Crystal Palace player.

“Paddy [McCarthy] was talking to me about signing for different clubs. He said to me it’s like buying a home: when you walk into the right home you know it’s the right place, and that’s kind of how I felt at Crystal Palace the first day I walked in.”

Drogheda United can confirm the transfer of Killian Phillips to Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee. Killian made 31 appearances for the club in his breakthrough season in senior football. 🟣🔵 All the best at @CPFC Killian 👏 pic.twitter.com/3FhAkKhg4t — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) January 11, 2022

Under-23s manager McCarthy added: “We are delighted to get Killian on board. He had a great season last year in the League of Ireland with Drogheda United and he fits the profile of young, hungry players we want at our club.

“We believe Killian has great potential to develop and all the attributes to have a career in the game. He will definitely add to the group both on and off the pitch with his experience of first-team football and I’m sure he will benefit from working with a fantastic group of young, hungry players in a top-class environment.”

Drogheda are believed to have received a fee in the region of £50 thousand.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: crystal palace, drogheda united, Kenny's Kids, Killian Phillips, LOI Premier Division