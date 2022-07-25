Ireland underage winger Cristiano Fitzgerald on trial with Scottish club

Cristiano Fitzgerald is currently on trial with Dundee United.

Ireland under-19 winger Cristiano Fitzgerald is currently on trial with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Fitzgerald, who qualifies for Ireland through his Limerick father Jimmy, was on the books of Portuguese outfit Boavista last season where he featured for their under-19 side.

Now however, he could now be on his way out of Portugal to pursue a career in the SPFL.

Good work from @EmeraldExiles finding this quote from Ireland U19 attacker Cristiano Fitzgerald ☘ "I have Ireland in my heart. My father is from there, he was a good hurling player and I go every summer to my grandparents' farm in Limerick, where I am with my cousins."#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/qaCtMd1SO9 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 9, 2021

Cristiano Fitzgerald plays trial match for Dundee United.

As per the Daily Record, Fitzgerald has been on the radar of Dundee United for some months now and was invited to feature in a friendly against Leicester City last week.

Fitzgerald was one of two players to line out as trialists for United in the behind closed doors affair and a final decision on his future is expected to be made in the coming days.

The 18-year-old is well known for his dribbling ability but his pace is what could convince the Scottish side to secure his signature.

Fitzgerald is supposedly one of the fastest players in world football as he once clocked a top speed of 35.27km per hour.

Working on a piece for this weekend focusing on the Irish players spread across Europe and it got me thinking, thinking deeply. What is your favourite Irish player name? I welcome some lunchtime debate below. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 7, 2022

Irish transfer business.

Fitzgerald’s move would only add to the raft of Irish players to switch clubs this summer.

Heavy hitters Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins and Josh Cullen have grabbed the headlines with moves to Southampton, Wolves and Burnley respectively, but dozens more have also found new homes.

In recent days, League of Ireland stars Edward McGinty and Promise Omochere signed for League One clubs and seven other domestic players signed for League One clubs earlier in this window.

𝗟𝗢𝗜gue One 😏 🔹 Promise Omochere (21) to Fleetwood

🔹 Eric Yoro (18) to Bolton

🔹 Darragh Burns (19) to MK Dons

🔹 Danny Mandroiu (23) to Lincoln

🔹 Ed McGinty (22) to Oxford

🔹 Dawson Devoy (20) to MK Dons

🔹 Eoin Toal (23) to Bolton 3pm kick offs should be fun 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/oklOkKE4pC — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 21, 2022

And, this Monday morning, Troy Parrott underwent a medical at Championship side Preston North End ahead of a season-long loan from parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

For all the latest Irish transfer news and rumours make sure to follow our Kenny’s Kids Transfer Centre.

