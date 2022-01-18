Ireland under-21 captain Conor Coventry joins MK Dons on loan

Conor Coventry will link up with Troy Parrott in Milton Keynes.

Ireland under-21 midfielder Conor Coventry has signed a loan deal with League One outfit MK Dons until the end of the season.

Coventry is contracted to West Ham United but spent the first half of the season with Peterborough United where he appeared twelve times.

The 21-year-old will now drop down a division to link up with fellow Irishmen Troy Parrott, Warren O’Hora and Peter Kioso in search of more football at Stadium MK.

Coventry has played for the Ireland under-21s eighteen times and and was called up to Stephen Kenny’s senior team ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier away to Serbia.

Conor Coventry delighted to join MK Dons

MK Dons play a positive brand of football in England’s third tier under the guidance of manager Liam Manning. The Dons sit fifth in the table and only Sunderland have scored more goals this season.

As a technically accomplished midfielder, Coventry hopes to prove a perfect fit for his new club.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Coventry told the MK Dons official website. “This is a club moving in a really good direction and hopefully I can help make a positive impact towards that.

“I know how the team plays and it’s something that suits me. I am a player who will always give my all and look to get on the ball, dictate play and help keep possession.

“I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham. He is someone I trust and who really helped my development so I am looking forward to working with him again and hopefully I can repay his and the club’s faith with my performances.”

MK Dons Irish contingent on the rise

MK Dons was also identified as a good home for player development by Tottenham Hotspur. Ireland’s Troy Parrott has three goals and five assists in League One this season and the 19-year-old will be hoping for more as the campaign progresses.

Former Bohemians centre-back Warren O’Hora is another important player for Liam Manning’s side. The 22-year-old has played 57 times since joining from Brighton back in 2020, scoring two goals along the way.

Swords-born right-back Peter Kioso, 22, is currently on loan at the club from Luton Town but it is understood that he will be recalled to his parent club in the coming days.

