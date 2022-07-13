Ciaran Clark leaves Newcastle to join Irish pair at Sheffield United

Ireland international Ciaran Clark has signed for Sheffield United.

Ciaran Clark has signed for Championship side Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The 32-year-old will join fellow Ireland internationals John Egan and Enda Stevens at Bramall Lane as he looks to secure regular gametime away from Newcastle.

Clark found opportunities at St James’ Park difficult to come by since their Saudi takeover and subsequent appointment of Eddie Howe last November.

And, his place in the pecking order was made clear when he was forced to train with their under-23 team this pre-season.

Sheffield United delighted with Clark signing

Today’s news spells a fresh start for Clark however, and Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom told the club’s official website that the centre-back’s experience will be a major asset in their promotion push.

“Ciaran brings with him a lot of experience and with that relevant experience, he has played in this division and has won promotion from this division,” he said.

“He wanted to go out on loan and, luckily for us, he chose us ahead of other clubs that were in for him.

“Ciaran is well respected in the dressing rooms he has been in, that’s the feedback we’ve had, I’m sure he will settle in well.

“We’ll put big demands on him with regards to the way we train and what we want from him, but I’m sure he is looking forward to it.”

Ciaran Clark.

36-cap Clark meanwhile, underlined his ambition to help get the club back to the Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to playing regularly, fitting into the style of play and formation, we know the Championship is tough but with a huge togetherness and a big effort by everyone, the squad has the quality to get out of the league.

“I saw how close the club went last season and the aim now is to get promoted.”

Clark has failed to make an appearance for Ireland since March 2021, when he started in the infamous 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg.

His Newcastle career also deteriorated in the last year as, despite starting nine consecutive games for the Magpies last autumn, a change of management left the former Aston Villa man sitting in the stands from last February all the way through to the end of the season.

Similarly to his Newcastle teammate Jeff Hendrick, he can at least look forward to getting back out on the pitch with a promising loan move to the Championship.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ciaran clark, Sheffield United