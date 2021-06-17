“This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.”

Christian Eriksen will receive a ‘heart starter’ implant after suffering a cardiac arrest last Saturday.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed that Eriksen will be fitted with an ICD following an examination of the Inter Milan midfielder’s heart.

Football fans across the world feared the worst when Eriksen, 29, suddenly collapsed to the ground in Denmark’s opening match of Euro 2020 against Finland.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and “was gone” according to Dr Boesen.

Thankfully some decisive action from referee Anthony Taylor, Danish captain Simon Kjaer and the entire medical staff helped revive the midfielder but the horrifying incident will not be soon forgotten by players, staff or supporters.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib, so that’s quite fast,” commented the Danish doctor.

Christian Eriksen to be fitted with defibrillator implant.

Boesen today confirmed that Eriksen will receive an implantable cardioverter defibrillator to defend against any future problems.

The device will send a shock through the heart if Eriksen is experiencing dangerously irregular heartbeats.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD,” he explained in a press conference.

“This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy in the following time.”

Denmark and Belgium to pay tribute to Eriksen this evening.

Meanwhile, Eriksen’s Inter teammate Romelu Lukaku has stated that Belgium and Denmark intend to stop playing in the tenth minute of this evening’s Group B fixture to allow for a moment’s applause in tribute to their friend.

“After ten minutes of the match we will put the ball in touch to applaud,” Lukaku said.

“Several players from our country have played with him but we will be there to win and that is the most important.

“I just got a message from Eriksen telling me he was fine, and I told him if he wanted to talk I was there.

“I will send him a little message before the game. I will let him spend time with his family. A lot of people will try to message him. I will let him recover.”

Denmark play Belgium later today in Copenhagen (5pm kick-off) in what is sure to be an emotional occasion.

