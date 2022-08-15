Rotherham manager admits it is “hard to persuade” Chiedozie Ogbene to sign new contract

He is yet to sign a new contract with Rotherham United.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne admits Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene could leave the club before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Ogbene, who has scored three goals in three games this season, has less than a year remaining on his current deal, meaning the Millers could lose him on a free transfer next June.

Discussions between the club and player have taken place over recent months but those talks have now “gone cold” according to Warne, as Ogbene looks to keep his options open.

“Things have gone cold, we are not negotiating as we speak,” Warne said. “We obviously want to re-sign Chieo, that goes without saying. He knows that.

“We are going to revisit it when we have done all our business in the window. In the middle of a window with the season just starting, it is not at the top of my agenda.

Rotherham are yet to receive a formal bid for the 25-year-old, but should that change in the next two weeks, they would face a tough task to retain their key man.

“We have reached out to his representatives and hopefully it is something we can do,” Warne continued.

“I think the player is going into the final year of his contract and seeing what happens.

“It is hard to persuade people otherwise when they have got something in their head that they would like to do.

“It is my job to get Chieo to perform on a weekly basis and that is my focus.”

Chiedozie Ogbene won’t be held in a “headlock”.

“What more can I do? I can’t get him in a headlock. If he doesn’t want to sign a deal, he won’t sign a deal.”

“It doesn’t help the team out if I sell him. I appreciate it helps the club out (financially) but fortunately the chairman (Tony Stewart) wants to keep all of our best players.

“It’s a moot point at the moment because we haven’t had a bid, although I appreciate that could change in a heartbeat.”

