Brendan Rodgers on verge of Celtic return

Brendan Rodgers is set to be re-appointed as Celtic boss.

Brendan Rodgers is in advanced talks with Celtic over their vacant managerial position.

The Hoops are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, who was made Spurs boss last week.

Rodgers, who was sacked by Leicester City last season, has been identified as an ideal candidate as his expansive football led Celtic to successive league titles during his previous spell as manager.

And, given the fanfare around Postecoglou, it will be important to sustain that positive style of play to please the Glasgow side’s passionate fans.

Rodgers set for Celtic return

The Antrim man won back-t0-back domestic trebles before leaving for Leicester City in 2019 but he will be looking to make a dent in European football this time around.

He finds Celtic in a far healthier place than when he originally took over, with star players like Kyogo, Jota and Hatete making the job especially attractive.

But he will need to retain such players if Celtic are to put in a respectable performance in the Champions League – they find themselves in the group stages for next season, without the need to advance through qualifying rounds.

According to reports, Celtic are willing to make Rodgers the highest paid-manager in Scottish football history on the basis that he can take Postecoglou’s excellent work to the next level.

Paradise.

When Rodgers left Celtic in 2019, he made it clear that he would one day like to return to Glasgow to finish what he started:

He said: “That challenge may come in the future and I would have absolutely no hesitation in going back. An incredible club.

“Like everything else in life, it’s just about timing. Whether I will be received back or not is a different story but would I go back to Celtic? Absolutely.”

