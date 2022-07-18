Bohemians striker Promise Omochere attracting interest from Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town look set to make a bid for Promise Omochere

Bohemians are hoping to retain the services of Promise Omochere amid interest from League One side Fleetwood Town.

The 21-year-old has featured 22 times for the Gypsies this term, benefiting from the winter departure of last year’s top goalscorer Georgie Kelly.

Capable through the middle and out wide, Omochere has registered five goals and three assists since the start of the season, but whether he will add to that tally now seems unclear.

Fleetwood Town, who are managed by former Celtic captain Scott Brown, have been linked with the youngster for some weeks now and his potential departure would come as a sizable blow to Bohs’ season.

Bohs fear losing Promise Omochere to Fleetwood Town.

“I hope we have him, let’s see,” Bohs manager Keith Long told Independent.ie when asked if Omochere would finish the season at Bohs.

“At this moment in time Promise is a Bohemians player, and we are planning for him to be with us to the end of the season, hopefully beyond, but who knows.

“There are clubs who are interested in some of our players, the players want to test themselves at the highest level they possibly can, with young players it’s only natural for them to have those ambitions.

“Speculation will follow our better players, it’s part of the game,” he added.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford thinks 21-year-old Bohs striker Promise Omochere could prove himself as the best player in the league if he keeps injury free this season 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Lots of English clubs are circling and an U21 cap might not be far away 💪 [@DavidSneyd] pic.twitter.com/DYbzMWuoVd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 17, 2022

Promise Omochere.

Bohemians have already lost star midfielder Dawson Devoy to MK Dons this transfer window so to lose Omochere to another League One club would be less than ideal for the Phibsboro side.

And, as much as Long would prefer to keep hold of Omochere, his mind was already fixed on receiving a fair transfer fee for the targetman when quizzed by reporters.

“We have to be realistic, our league is being raided by a lot of clubs in the UK for young talent,” the 48-year-old explained.

“What we have to try and do there is to make sure we are getting good value for players of that quality.”

Omochere is the second League of Ireland player to be linked to a League One club in the last 24 hours with Sligo Rovers stopper Ed McGinty reportedly on his way to Oxford United.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohemians, irish football, Kenny's Kids, LOI Premier Division, Promise Omochere