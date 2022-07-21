Blackburn Rovers desperate to sign Irish midfielder Sammie Szmodics

Sammie Szmodics could be on his way to Blackburn Rovers.

Peterborough United have rejected three offers from Blackburn Rovers for midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

The Championship side made offers in excess of £3 million for the attacking midfielder but the Posh are determined to keep hold of their star man.

Szmodics, who qualifies for Ireland through his Longford grandmother, trained with the Boys in Green last summer in preparation for the friendly fixtures against Hungary and Andorra but never made his international debut.

The 26-year-old caught Stephen Kenny’s attention after scoring 15 goals en route to Peterborough’s promotion to the Championship in 2020/2021 but last season proved less productive as he finished the campaign on six goals.

Smashing strike from Peterborough attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The 5'6 26-year-old is currently on a hattrick and is certainly a tidy option for Ireland to have moving forward 🙌#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/HX1ZXGrN7F — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 2, 2021

“Blackburn have made three bids for Sammie and we have rejected them all,” said Posh director of football Barry Fry.

“Whether or not they come back with another offer is anyone’s guess.

“The gaffer doesn’t want to lose a player with such a good League One scoring record.” This is some exciting and unexpected news. Szmodics (25) is a 5'6 attacking mid who was key in Peterborough's promotion charge last season. He played 42 times, scored 15 goals and got 6 assists in League One – more than any Irish player in the league. pic.twitter.com/el9Rj59492 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 28, 2021

“Blackburn have bid way in excess of what we paid for Sammie and if the offers keep creeping up and the player knows he can earn £20k per week we could have a problem down the line. “We are not at that stage yet. Sammie is aware of the offers, but he is committed to us. “I can’t wait for the transfer window to shut as it’s very unsettling,” he added.

Sammie Szmodics in, James Brown out?

Whether or not Blackburn eventually secure the services of Szmodics, there will definitely be more transfer activity to come at Ewood Park before the window shuts.

Former Drogheda United right-back James Brown only signed a two-year deal with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men earlier this summer but he is one player who now looks set for a period out on loan.

Blackburn today completed the signing of fullback Callum Brittain from Barnsley which opens the door for Brown’s departure.

“Let’s see, he is one of the players who can go away and find something else,” Tomasson told Lancs Live when questioned about Brown’s future.

“I think so (he’ll go), he’s a great player and a good boy.”