Kenny’s Kids: Teenage midfielder Baba Adeeko makes an impression at Wigan

There is another Irishman impressing at Wigan.

18-year-old midfielder Baba Adeeko is the name on Wigan fans’ lips after a superb substitute appearance against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy last night.

The former Mervue United schoolboy has been impressing at Wigan’s academy for the last couple of seasons, but he has started to pick up some first-team minutes in 2021.

Last night was his third senior game for the Lactics and according to the League One club’s supporters, it was his best display to date.

Baba Adeeko puts in promising performance

Adeeko came on at half-time and added a bright new dimension to play by making a handful of interceptions and driving his team into the opposition third.

Between interceptions, tackles and recoveries, Adeeko made more than ten defensive contributions in the second half to help his team considerably.

Standing at 5’6, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear him cite N’Golo Kante as an influence as winning the ball back and passing it forward quickly stand out as his obvious strengths.

Thanks to the Irishman’s positive injection of energy, Wigan managed to equalize through Stephen Humphreys in the 53rd minute, before going on to win the tie on penalties.

Baba Adeeko impresses Wigan manager

“They’ve been involved in quite a few games, the young lads,” said Wigan boss Leam Richardson about his young stars, including Adeeko, after the victory.

“They’re getting educated really well. There’s nowhere better than here in Accrington in a competitve fixture to get your education.

“The big downside was young John Smith, fingers crossed he’s okay.

“Then on the plus side, Joe Bennett came through the game really well, some minutes into lads who desperately needed them and Baba comes on and gives a really good account of himself.”

Will Keane and James McClean have been in superb form for Wigan over the last month or so and now hopefully a younger Irishman can make his mark in League One over the Christmas period.

