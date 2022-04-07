Antonio Conte hails Matt Doherty’s “great mentality”

Antonio Conte has praised Matt Doherty’s “great mentality” following his recent upswing in form.

Matt Doherty is excelling under the guidance of Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ireland international endured a difficult debut season at the London club in 2020/2021 but has looked back to his best in recent weeks, with a greater license to venture into the opposition penalty area.

In fact, Doherty has bagged two goals and four assists in his last six Premier League games which is double his goal contribution total for last season.

And, his positive influence on Tottenham’s play has been more than noticed by his manager, who says the Dubliner is a “good example” with a “great mentality”.

Two goals ⚽️

Four assists 🅰️ Matt Doherty in the last six #PL games! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NCuxmay4Dq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 6, 2022

Antonio Conte hails Matt Doherty after recent performances

Speaking to the press today ahead of Saturday’s clash against Aston Villa, Conte moved to shower the Ireland wing-back with praise.

Doherty was far from an automatic starter when Conte first took over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but thanks to some impressive dedication on the training pitch, that has now changed.

“Matthew is the typical player that is showing big improvement,” explained the Italian. “If you remember at the start he didn’t play a lot with me because at that moment I think he didn’t deserve to play.

“Then he worked very hard. He is a really good guy and in every training session you see the desire and the will to improve himself.

Matt Doherty gives Spurs the lead against Newcastle 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The Irish are painting London green today ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/3HKt2yPtkt — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2022

“He has a great mentality, many times when players don’t play a lot they go down mentally. Instead he has shown me to be strong and shown me ‘I do what you want, I am going to improve and when I am ready I want to play’.

“He has shown me that not with talking, but wth attitude and behaviour. He is playing very well and with great confidence and I am very happy for him. It’s a good example for everyone.”

Doherty enjoying his football

Doherty is also an important member of Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad and started both international friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania last month.

Up next for the Boys in Green is June’s Uefa Nations League and the Swords native’s encouraging displays will certainly enthuse the coaching team ahead of fixtures against Ukraine and Armenia and Scotland.

Doherty has started six consecutive matches for Spurs at a time when his right-wing-back competitor Seamus Coleman is in the midst of a daunting relegation battle with Everton.

He could also line out at left-wing-back however, where he shone against Newcastle United last weekend.

