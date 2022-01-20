Andrew Omobamidele nears Norwich return after injury setback

Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele will make his return from injury at the start of February.

Norwich City manager, Dean Smith, has told the club’s official website that teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele could be involved in their February 5th clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ireland international Omobamidele has been absent from the Norwich team since their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on December 5th.

The 19-year-old centre-back played the full 90 minutes that day but later complained of a stress response in his lower back.

Omobamidele will be a welcome boost for the Canaries who are in high spirits following their 2-1 victory over Everton last Saturday.

The Return

Leixlip man Omobamidele has featured for Norwich seven times this season, scoring one goal.

He started in three Premier League games under Daniel Farke and was also selected for their EFL Cup games against Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Dean Smith took the reins on November 14 but only started the Ireland international on one occasion before he was sidelined by injury.

This highlights reel of Andrew Omobamidele Vs Serbia by @FAIreland is quite something 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Can't think of a better first start for Ireland in recent times. Can't think of many better centre back performances from a teenager either. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CsRPGE53Gq — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 9, 2021

Smith understandably opted for the more experienced pairing of Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson for his first three matches in charge, but Omobamidele can take encouragement from the fact he started the last game he was available for.

“Billy (Gilmour), (Mathias) Normann, (Lukas) Rupp and (Andrew) Omobamidele should all be back, I am hoping, for the next game which is against Wolves,” Dean Smith told Canaries.co.uk. “We have got a squad that is becoming healthier by the minute.”

That FA Cup fixture against Wolves takes place at Molineux in two weeks time.

Andrew Omobamidele.

Andrew Omobamidele made a name for himself in 2020 for both club and country.

The ball-playing defender made his full Norwich City debut against Preston North End last April.

He went on to play a further eight times in the Championship and was included in Ireland’s Summer squad to face Andorra and Hungary.

Omobamidele came on for his Ireland debut in September against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and has hardly put a foot wrong since.

Although not 20 until June, Omobamidele already has five international caps and played a starring role against Serbia at the Aviva stadium.

Adam Idah’s outstanding display against Everton certainly suggested the Canaries can benefit from offering youth their opportunity and Omobamidele will hope to take any similar opportunities with both hands.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andrew Omobamidele, dean smith, norwich city