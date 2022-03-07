Chris Wilder defends loan pair Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has defended Ireland striker Aaron Connolly after a mini goal drought for the Championship club.

Championship football isn’t an easy ride, and that’s what Aaron Connolly and Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun are discovering at the Riverside Stadium.

Connolly joined Boro’ in the January transfer window after hardly featuring for Brighton in the first half of the season.

And, although the Ireland international has impressed with a string of hard-working displays, his manager Chris Wilder yesterday felt the need to stick up for his first choice striker.

Chris Wilder sticks up for Aaron Connolly

That’s because he has scored just once at his loan club so far, and he’s not the only one finding goals difficult to come by.

His strike-partner Folarin Balogun has also played nine times since signing, but is yet to find the back of the net at all.

Together, the young forwards have come under some heat from Middlesborough supporters, but manager Wilder has now moved to strongly dismiss any criticism.

“I am going to speak my mind,” began the former Sheffield United manager after seeing his side beat Luton 2-1.

“And I just thought to criticise a young boy that’s not played a lot of football and then having his first loan from a Premier League club into a Championship club…it’s quite difficult to hit the ground running straight away.

“He’s growing into it. And Flo [Balogun] has been good. It was a difficult afternoon for him too because sometimes you’ve got to look at what’s behind them.

“Did he have a lot of quality service? Did we have possession of the ball a lot of the time? Not really.”

Connolly’s “superb” attitude praised by Boro’ boss

One thing that Connolly isn’t lacking is a good mentality, according to his manager.

Similarly to Troy Parrott, although goals have been hard to come by, one thing Connolly can control is his work-ethic and Wilder appreciates that part of the Galway man’s game.

“They’re two young boys, first loan spells,” he explained. ” You can come with all the hype and they’ve played for Arsenal and Brighton, and they’ve played for England under-21s and the Ireland side.

“But it’s a big culture shock for them to leave their home and come up North. They come in and have to interact with a new group and a new manager.

“But, I’ve got to say, I think both of their attitudes have been superb and I’m still sure there are more to come. We have a healthy group of five forwards here.”

