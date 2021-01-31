“It sums up Willian’s time since he’s gone to the club.”

Roy Keane was critical of Willian following the goalless draw between Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday evening.

The two sides played out an uneventful Premier League tie at the Emirates, with few players making an impact on proceedings.

Keane was particularly critical of Willian following the game after the Arsenal forward missed a clearcut chance.

Willian at Arsenal.

Willian, a second-half substitute in the game, had an opportunity to open the scoring but fluffed his lines.

The former Chelsea winger has struggled for form since joining the Gunners on a free transfer last summer.

The Brazilian has yet to score for Mikel Arteta’s team in 22 appearances and has not been a guaranteed starter in the side.

Keane was critical of Willian, 32, but said Arsenal will be “delighted” with the point they gained from the match.

Keane: Miss sums up Willian’s time at Arsenal.

“I definitely feel it was a spirited performance from Arsenal and I think they certainly created a very good chance in the second half,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I think the manager [Arteta] will be pleased.

“When three of your better players are missing, you want to see a bit of fight and a bit of spirit and they done all that.

“I really fancied United before the game but we saw these chances… Obviously, it sums up Willian’s time since he’s gone to the club,” Keane said.

“I didn’t for one minute think he would take this chance.

“But it was definitely spirited and they created chances. They’ll be delighted with the draw, no doubt.”

