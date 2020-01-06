Liverpool Could “Lose Wijnaldum” In The Summer As Midfielder Yet To Extend His Contract

Liverpool could lose Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, according to reports.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool may be forced to sell Wijnaldum at the end of the season or risk losing him on a free transfer next year. David Ornstein writes that the Dutch midfielder is the only one of Jurgen Klopp’s key players yet to be tied down on a long contract.

Wijnaldum’s deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 season, and there is reportedly interest in the 29-year-old from clubs in Spain and Italy.

Liverpool could lose him on a free transfer in 18-months, meaning they have just two transfer windows, after the current window, to get a fee for the player who joined from Newcastle United in 2016 for £25m. The midfielder started his career with Feyenoord and made his name with PSV Eindhoven, where he captained the club to the Dutch title in 2015.

Liverpool do not want to lose the player, who has become a near-ever present in Klopp’s side. Wijnaldum has played 166 times for the Reds, scoring 16 goals. He was part of the team that won the Champions League last season and the World Club Cup in December. Wijnaldum scored twice in the epic Champions League semi-final second-leg victory over Barcelona at Anfield last year, arguably securing legendary status with the club as a result. He has earned 62 caps for the Netherlands and scored 18 goals.

The report also states that Liverpool are unlikely to break the bank for big names stars such as Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho, preferring to focus on landing players just before they reach their potential at more reasonable fees.

The club recently signed the highly-rated Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg for just £7.25m, triggering his release clause.