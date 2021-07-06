Spain v Italy: Live updates, TV & stream details for Euro 2020 semi-final

A place in the final is up for grabs.

Spain play Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday night. Here is how you can watch the Spain-Italy match on TV and stream the game live, and you can also follow the match on our live blog. The winning team will advance to Sunday’s final to play England or Denmark for the chance to be crowned European champions.

What TV channel is Spain v Italy on? And how can I watch & live stream the Euro 2020 semi-final in Ireland?

Spain take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday at 8 pm.

The match will be televised live on RTÉ 2 in Ireland and you can stream it on the RTÉ Player. Their coverage begins at 7 pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Italy on? And how can I watch & live stream the Euro 2020 semi-final in the UK?

In Britain, the match will be broadcast live on BBC 1 and will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 7:30 pm.

Spain v Italy: What is at stake?

A place in the final and the chance to become European champions. Spain are looking to win the tournament for the fourth time. Italy last won the European Championships back in 1968.

Both teams are also aiming to take the final steps on what has been a long road back to the summit of European international football.

Spain’s road to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

For Spain, Euro 2020 has already been their best performance at a tournament for almost a decade. Spain manager Luis Enrique has broken with the past and regenerated La Furia Roja.

After a slow start to the tournament, and consecutive draws against Sweden and Poland, the team caught fire against Slovakia and Croatia, scoring 10 goals in two games. In the quarter-finals, Enrique’s side advanced past Switzerland thanks to a penalty shootout victory after missing several goal-scoring chances in normal time.

The big question mark around Spain remains their ability to finish the chances they create. On a good day, Spain are capable of passing their opponents into oblivion and scoring several times. But when things aren’t going their way, they can look one-paced and relativity easy to play against.

Up front, Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno are yet to emulate Spain legends David Villa and Fernando Torres. Morata works extremely hard for his team but has come under scrutiny for his finishing. Moreno, meanwhile, showed against Switzerland – when he missed three chances – that he may not be the answer to Spain’s striker problems.

In Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Jordi Alba, however, Spain have three players who could be in contention for the team of the tournament, while Enrique is a shrewd coach who commands the full respect of his players.

Italy’s road to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Italy are the form team at Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini’s side are unbeaten in 32 games and the Azzurri have scored 42 goals in their last 15 competitive games, conceding just six goals on that run.

They made light work of their group, recording consecutive 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland before beating Wales 1-0. In the last 16, Mancini’s side were made to work hard for their 2-1 extra-time win over Austria. But they followed that with the best 45 minutes of football played at Euro 2020.

In the first half against Belgium, Italy were excellent. Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored the goals for Mancini’s team as they blew Belgium, the number one ranked team in the world, off the pitch. The Azzurri brought the curtain down on Belgium’s golden generation and did so in style.

Mancini’s Italy play with a purpose, intensity and cohesion unmatched by almost any team at the tournament. The former Manchester City manager has forged an exciting, attacking side, but one who has not forgotten the fundamentals of Italian football in how to keep the score down and manage the match.

Italy have been the best team at Euro 2020. Yet, the best team does not always win tournaments. Can Italy carry their form into the semi-finals and final? Or have they already peaked?

Spain v Italy.

The semi-final between Spain and Italy is too close to call, but the game could be won and lost in midfield. Italy trio Barella, Jorginho and Marco Verratti have been the best midfield at the tournament, but they will be tested against Busquets, Pedri and Koke.

Leonardo Spinazzola’s absence through injury is also a massive setback for Mancini’s team, robbing Italy of one of their main attacking outlets.

Meanwhile, for Spain, Morata will have to find his shooting boots as he will face his toughest test yet at the tournament. Italy centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci have been brilliant together at the back for the Azzurri and know Morata from his time at Juventus.

It is impossible to confidently predict the result of this semi-final ahead of kick-off. But it could be a classic and penalties may be needed to separate the pair. The winning team will play either England or Denmark in Sunday’s final.

Spain v Italy live updates.

You can follow all the action live from Spain v Italy in our blog below.

