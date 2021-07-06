England v Denmark: Live updates, TV & stream details for Euro 2020 semi-final

A place in the final is up for grabs.

England play Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday night, and here is how you can watch the England-Denmark match on TV and stream the game live. You can also follow the match on our live blog. The winning team will advance to Sunday’s final to play Italy or Spain for the chance to be crowned European champions.

What TV channel is England v Denmark on? And how can I watch & live stream the Euro 2020 semi-final in Ireland?

England take on Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday at 8 pm.

The match will be televised live on RTÉ 2 in Ireland and you can stream it on the RTÉ Player. Their coverage begins at 7 pm.

What TV channel is England v Denmark on? And how can I watch & live stream the Euro 2020 semi-final in the UK?

In Britain, the match will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and will be streamed live on the ITV Hub. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm.

Since the 1998 World Cup, England have won just four games out of 24 when their tournament matches have been broadcast on ITV. This has been labelled the “ITV curse” by some.

England v Denmark: What is at stake?

A place in the final and the chance to become European champions.

Denmark are looking to win the tournament for the second time, after their famous victory at Euro 92. England are aiming to win the European Championships for the first time.

Who do you want to be crowned EURO 2020 winners? 🏆 🇮🇹 Italy

🇪🇸 Spain

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

🇩🇰 Denmark #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 4, 2021

England’s road to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

England have played an almost perfect tournament so far. Gareth Southgate’s side topped their group, recording 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic, and a goalless draw against Scotland. In the last 16, they beat Germany 2-0 and hammered a very poor Ukraine side 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

England have yet to concede a goal, they have home advantage and their attacking players are starting to click. They will never have a better chance to win a major tournament and end their 55-year wait for a second senior international trophy.

Southgate’s England are a team that manages matches very well. They play with the handbrake on and have, so far at the tournament, aimed to keep things tight before winning games in the second half from a set-piece or a moment of individual skill from one of their forwards, such as Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane or Jack Grealish.

This approach has served them well at the tournament so far and could take them all the way.

Denmark’s road to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Denmark began Euro 2020 with a harrowing experience as Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the team’s opening fixture of Euro 2020. The Danes somehow recovered from the anguish of that experience to take the tournament by storm.

After losing 1-0 and 2-1 to Finland and Belgium respectively, Denmark hammered Russia 4-1 to finish second in Group B and reach the last-16.

They then dispatched Wales with ease, winning 4-0. In the quarter-finals, Denmark beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku.

The Danes are starting to believe that can beat the odds and win the European Championships for the second time. Even without their best player Eriksen, they are a talented team and a match for any side on their day.

Their goalkeeper and defence is a match for any side remaining in the tournament. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has helped fill Eriksen’s creative void with three assists so far in the tournament. And they are capable of scoring in multiple ways, with seven Danish players finding the net at Euro 2020 so far. Denmark beat England 1-0 at Wembley last October in the Uefa Nations League and will fancy their chances of causing another upset. England v Denmark live updates. You can follow all the action live from England v Denmark in our blog below.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Denmark, England, Euro 2020